The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Friday that starting July 20, the agency will enforce the use of face masks in stores to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The face mask requirement isn't new for Virginia ABC's 389 stores, but denying entry will be. As part of this effort, ABC will attempt to provide masks to customers who don't have one. A spokeswoman for Virginia ABC said there will be greeters at the front of the stores who will regulate the flow of customers and prevent entry or offer curbside pickup options.
In regards to a customer saying they have a medical condition, the spokeswoman said they will offer to retrieve the bottles for them once age is verified.
CEO Travis Hill said that guidance from health officials has emphasized the importance of wearing a mask to protect other people, and that while the majority of customers have followed the face mask requirement since May 29, this is to ensure safety.
“We’ve worked hard to create a shopping environment that is safe for customers and employees,” said Hill. “We want a bottle to be the only thing you take home from one of our stores.”
In May, the agency confirmed that a Virginia ABC employee died of coronavirus. The location wasn't released.
"To date, 34 Virginia ABC employees have tested positively for COVID-19. Virginia ABC has 4,458 employees total," said Taylor Thornberg, a Virginia ABC spokeswoman.
