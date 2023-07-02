Have you found yourself lately feeling as if there just isn't time to get it all done?

You're not alone.

A more even balance between professional and personal life is a goal for many individuals. The demands of work too often extend beyond traditional working hours, leaving many professionals to confront work-related challenges long after they've left the office or left the desks in their home offices. With work never more than a smartphone notification away, it can be hard to create and maintain work-life balance.

Work-life balance is rarely discussed in terms of individuals' overall health, but that could be a mistake. In fact, the organization Mental Health America notes that when workers' lives are balanced and workers are happy, they are more productive, take fewer sick days and are more likely to remain in their jobs. Each of those things benefits workers and employers equally.

With so much to gain from creating a greater balance between work and life, professionals can consider these tips to do just that.

Make a concerted effort to be an effective communicator. MHA notes the benefits of being honest with colleagues and superiors when challenges feel overwhelming. Open and effective communication can be a great way to solve work-related problems, but MHA urges professionals to remain calm and suggest practical alternatives when confronting such issues. Simply accepting more work or responsibilities when you already feel overwhelmed can tip the scales even further away from an even work-life balance.

Establish manageable daily goals. MHA reports that research has found that individuals feel less stressed about work when they feel as though they have more control over it. Setting daily goals is a great way to achieve that sense of control, and this can be as simple as creating a daily to-do list.

Seek alternatives to your working arrangement. Previously unthinkable working arrangements are now possible after companies were forced to confront pandemic-related changes to their operations. If you've found it impossible to create an equitable balance between work and life, speak with your supervisor about alternatives to your arrangement. Flex time and hybrid working are some measures that could ensure you have as much time for your personal life as your professional life.

Unplug at the end of the workday. One of the simpler, though not necessarily easier, ways to create and maintain a greater work-life balance is to unplug at the end of the workday. Turn off work-related smartphone notifications at the end of the work day so you aren't tempted to work during those of times of day that you've earmarked for your personal life. Smartphones can be addictive, so unplugging could test your resilience. If possible, block work-related notifications automatically after a certain time each day so you don't have to turn them off manually. Once the blocking is automated, you might not think twice about all those missed emails.