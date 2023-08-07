The affordable housing crisis declared by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in March of this year is not news to the members of the Better Housing Coalition.

“Everybody is talking about affordable housing these days, which is great,” said Greta Harris, 63, of Danville, who serves as the CEO and president of BHC. “In the early years, we were banging on people to say this is an important issue. Everybody realizes that now.”

On Friday, the nonprofit hosted a small, celebratory breakfast to mark its 35th year of providing affordable housing and supplemental services to low-income individuals across central Virginia. In those 35 years, BHC has invested more than $300 million in low- and moderate-income developments and mixed-income communities across the region. And in the next five years, the organization is planning to double down, with another $300 million worth of projects currently in the pipeline.

“It is about improving people’s lives,” Harris said, and “ensuring that all of our neighbors have the same opportunity access to thrive and be their best selves.”

Founded in Richmond in 1988 by Mary Tyler Cheek McClenahan and Carter McDowell, BHC’s rental units are home to around 3,000 Virginians. Harris said that the agency keeps rents and mortgage rates low by minimizing their mortgage debt. While many private sector developers finance development using up 70 to 90% mortgage debt, she said that BHC keeps its mortgage debt between 20 and 25% by applying a combination of federal dollars from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit; dollars obtained from banks, insurance companies and other institutions that must comply with regulatory obligations to invest in housing projects (and that reduce their tax liabilities by doing so); and philanthropic donations. As a result, BHC can offer rents that are 50%, 60%, or even 70% lower than market rates.

Harris calls this “life-altering.”

“People are out here working every day, one or two jobs, just trying to make it, and yet … it is getting tougher and tougher to be able to ensure that you have a roof over your head,” she said. “And if you don’t know where you’re going to lay your head at night, it is almost impossible to address the other barriers that prevent you from being your best self.”

And BHC is out to dismantle those other barriers, too. Sometimes, Harris said, all families and individuals need is a safe place to live. But sometimes, “having safe shelter is not enough to help people transform their lives and realize their dreams.” Through its "wraparound services," BHC evinces an interest in “holistic” solutions to the issues, with the goal of giving people the “confidence that their future can be better than their present.”

The wraparound services are extensive. Through partnerships with Feed More, Shalom Farms and others, BHC strives to reduce food insecurity among its clients. Through “free and voluntary economic mobility services” — resume writing assistance, practice job interviews, job fair hosting, pre-screening residents for potential employers — BHC invests in the professional success of economically vulnerable residents. BHC properties are home to four Friendship Cafes, operated by Senior Connections to provide opportunities for social connection among senior citizens. The organization's relationship with the Lucy Korr Foundation has given many of its senior residents access to free dental care. BHC’s youth programs have connected children with outside resources and taken them on trips to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and to The Diamond for Flying Squirrels games. The nonprofit maintains a small, endowed scholarship fund to help eligible residents pursue certifications and college degrees; invites yoga teachers and artists to lead group activities on BHC sites; and brings in volunteers from locally based giants Altria and Genworth to assist in initiatives like the construction of garden beds.

Investment in development serves the wider, outside community too, Harris said. She called BHC’s work a “collective benefit” due to the way it raises property values, supplies new consumers to local markets and rehabilitates blighted land that is often a “pain point” for local governments.

Demand remains high. Harris noted lengthy waitlists for developments that have not even been completed yet. Inflation and the rising costs of construction are not making things any easier. But Harris is confident that, through the continued collaboration of the whole community, BHC can and will continue to make a difference in the midst of the affordable housing crisis that is rocking both Virginia and the nation.

“Early in the morning, I’m in C-Suites with Fortune 500… leaders,” Harris remarked, “and then at 7:30 at night, I’m in impoverished neighborhoods and community meetings. On the surface, those racial, socioeconomic and political perspectives may be on opposite ends ... The corporate side may have the political sway and financial resources, but they don’t know the solutions. The people on the ground who are living with the issues 24/7 know the solutions better than anyone, but they may not have the political access or financial resources to implement them.”

"Organizations like BHC," she says, "act as a translator, as a bridge builder, and what we hear is that people want the same things. They share the same hopes and dreams for the future, so that our collective children can do better in the future than the present. Everybody shares in that.”