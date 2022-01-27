For VCU, what is the value of Wednesday’s win at Davidson?

As far as the postseason resume goes, Wednesday’s result was one VCU needed to push NCAA tournament at-large credentials into the realm of possibility.

Earlier wins, over high-major programs in Vanderbilt and Syracuse, haven’t proved as valuable based on the Commodores' (10-9) and Orange’s (9-11) results since.

And Wednesday was just one of two chances the Rams had the rest of the season at a “Quadrant 1” victory, the biggest wins a team can get based on the NCAA NET rankings used as part of the process for tournament selection. Davidson was ranked No. 38 in the country in the NET.

So Wednesday was a chance that was crucial for VCU to grab. With the win, then, the Rams improved to 2-2 in Quadrant 1 matchups, matched with Davidson (2-1), Dayton (2-1) and St. Bonaventure (2-2) for the most such wins in the conference. The Rams' other Quadrant 1 victory was at Dayton (No. 75 in the NET) on Jan. 5.

And VCU, itself, jumped from No. 66 to No. 59 in the NET after its win. Their last Quadrant 1 opportunity will be at Saint Louis on March 5, the regular-season finale.

“I feel like we’re just road warriors,” Vince Williams said.