For VCU, what is the value of Wednesday’s win at Davidson?

DAVIDSON, N.C. — To Mike Rhoades, Davidson’s status as a Top 25 team entering Wednesday’s game wasn’t what the matchup was about for his VCU team.
It was, for him, about how tough of a place Belk Arena is to win at period.
The Wildcats entered the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 25 on Monday, their first time in the rankings since the 2014-15 season. But the Rams hadn’t beaten them at Belk Arena since March 2016.
So the ranking wasn’t needed to hammer that point.
Still, Rhoades acknowledged that the players read the pregame material. They certainly knew about the added weight that came with Wednesday’s matchup, with Davidson’s ranking and with Davidson’s 15-game win streak.
Then they went out and grabbed a win that, to this point of the season, stands as their biggest. They threw a big twist into the Atlantic 10 regular-season title race and added a gold star to their postseason resume.
“My biggest thing was this was a team that beat us on our floor,” said Rhoades, the Rams’ coach. “And we take in not losing at home. But the true sign of a competitive team is you can go on the road in league play and beat good teams.”
Davidson (16-3, 6-1 A-10), before Wednesday, hadn’t lost in more than two months. But VCU’s victory put the Rams (12-6, 5-2) just one game behind the Wildcats in the league standings.
As far as the postseason resume goes, Wednesday’s result was one VCU needed to push NCAA tournament at-large credentials into the realm of possibility.
Earlier wins, over high-major programs in Vanderbilt and Syracuse, haven’t proved as valuable based on the Commodores' (10-9) and Orange’s (9-11) results since.
And Wednesday was just one of two chances the Rams had the rest of the season at a “Quadrant 1” victory, the biggest wins a team can get based on the NCAA NET rankings used as part of the process for tournament selection. Davidson was ranked No. 38 in the country in the NET.
So Wednesday was a chance that was crucial for VCU to grab. With the win, then, the Rams improved to 2-2 in Quadrant 1 matchups, matched with Davidson (2-1), Dayton (2-1) and St. Bonaventure (2-2) for the most such wins in the conference. The Rams' other Quadrant 1 victory was at Dayton (No. 75 in the NET) on Jan. 5.
And VCU, itself, jumped from No. 66 to No. 59 in the NET after its win. Their last Quadrant 1 opportunity will be at Saint Louis on March 5, the regular-season finale.
“I feel like we’re just road warriors,” Vince Williams said.
Now the Rams will have to try to do it again in another key game, at Richmond (13-7, 4-3) on Saturday, part of a challenging part of the schedule that also includes a Dayton (13-7, 5-2) rematch at the Siegel Center next Wednesday.
There’s a long road to go, more than a month left in the regular season. But in knocking off the A-10’s top dog, VCU put itself in a considerably improved spot in the big picture.
“They were the best team in the league, highest-ranked team in the league,” Rhoades said of Davidson. “To go on their floor and get a big win, that's huge."
