For western Va., a tricky balance of too much rain or not enough

Much of Appalachia had been too dry, then turned too wet during Tropical Depression Fred. But a moderate drought persists between Harrisonburg and Covington. Drought affects about 6% of Virginia this week per the U.S. Drought Monitor, down from 14% last week.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
