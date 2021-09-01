Forbidden places

Around the world, there are many restricted locations where access is closed to the public. Despite advances in technology and travel, some parts of our planet are still practically untouched or have been forgotten. Other areas are unsafe, unstable or undisclosed. Here are some of the places that are completely off-limits to visitors.
Snake Island, Brazil
Ilha da Queimada Grande, or “Snake Island,” is an island off the coast of Brazil. It is crawling with between 2,000 and 4,000 golden lancehead snakes, which are one of the deadliest species of snakes in the world. The golden lancehead’s venom can kill a person in under an hour. The snakes are so dangerous that the Brazilian government has forbidden people from visiting the island. Rare exceptions are made, mostly for scientists studying the species, but they must be accompanied by a doctor. Golden lanceheads don’t exist anywhere else in the world aside from Snake Island.
North Sentinel Island, India
North Sentinel Island is home to one of the few remaining primitive tribes on Earth. The people, known as the Sentinelese, have had little or no contact with the modern world. The Indian government oversees the territory and prohibits visitors of any kind. Encounters with the islanders in the past have been met with violence. In 2006, they killed two fishermen whose boat had been dragged to their shores by the current. If contacted, the entire tribe could be wiped out by diseases that they have no immunity to, so authorities have abandoned any future plans to contact the islanders.
Surtsey Island, Iceland
The island of Surtsey off the coast of Iceland was formed just 58 years ago in a volcanic eruption. Scientists had the unique opportunity to observe the birth and evolution of an ecosystem from scratch. In order not to alter this development, only researchers are allowed to visit the island. Due to water and wind erosion, the island has been decreasing in size since it formed in 1963. Researchers have estimated that Surtsey could be at sea level by the year 2100. It is estimated that around 89 species of birds and 335 invertebrates populate the area.
North Brother Island, U.S.
Located less than a mile from Manhattan, North Brother Island has been abandoned for more than half a century. From the 1880s until World War II, the island served as a quarantine location for patients with infectious diseases, including the infamous Typhoid Mary. Mary Mallon was America’s first known asymptomatic carrier of the bacterium responsible for typhoid fever. The island was abandoned in 1963 after a failed period as a drug rehabilitation center. Today, access is forbidden without authorization because of its hazardous ruins and its status as a bird sanctuary.
Lascaux Cave, France
The Lascaux Cave in France holds iconic pre-historic paintings that were discovered in 1940. These paintings of cattle, deer, horses and other animals date to the upper Paleolithic period. The cave opened to the public in 1948 but closed permanently after just 15 years. The artificial lights and human proximity had been promoting algae growth on the cave walls and caused the painting’s colors to fade. Lascaux Cave is now off-limits to visitors, but the French government spent $94 million to create a near-perfect replica. The facility opened to the public in 2016.
Area 51, U.S.
Area 51 is famously off-limits to the public. Officially, it is the site used by the U.S. Air Force and CIA as a “flight testing facility” due to its remote location in the Nevada desert. Though it opened in 1955, its existence wasn’t officially acknowledged until 2013. What goes on inside Area 51 is extremely secret, and official information is sparse. The secrecy surrounding Area 51 has helped fuel many conspiracy theories. Some believe the site hosts an alien spacecraft, while some claim to have seen UFOs above or near the site. Others say they have been abducted by aliens.
Poveglia Island, Italy
Poveglia is a small island located between Venice and Lido. Like North Brother Island, it used to be a quarantine station. Starting in 1793, the island hosted more than 160,000 people infected with the bubonic plague. According to some reports, 50% of the island’s soil consists of human remains. In the 1920s, the island became home to a mental hospital that quickly developed a reputation for its inhumane treatment of patients. After a few decades, it was closed and now Poveglia is strictly forbidden to visitors — except for the occasional ghost hunter.
Heard Island, Australian Territory
Heard Island is a remote, sub-Antarctic volcanic island located in the southern Indian Ocean. It is an Australian territory, situated about halfway between Australia and South Africa. Heard Island is one of the more dangerous places on Earth as it is dominated by Big Ben, a 9,000-foot-tall active volcano covered by snow and glaciers. Wind speeds there average around 20 mph. While you could apply for a permit to visit the island, getting there wouldn’t be easy; Heard Island is at least a two-week’s journey by boat from Australia through some of the roughest seas on the planet.
Forbidden buildings and rooms
Coca-Cola vault, U.S.
The World of Coca-Cola Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, is the site of a multi-million dollar vault that’s said to hold Coke’s secret formula. While many tourists visit the facilities each year, the vault is strictly limited to top executives.
Jiangsu National Security Education Museum, China
Located in Nanjing, China’s national spy museum exhibits the history of espionage, secret intelligence services and spy artifacts from the early days of the Communist Party of China to the late 1920s. Foreigners are forbidden from entering, and nationals are forbidden to take photographs.
Room 39, North Korea
Said to be located inside the Workers’ Party building in Pyongyang, North Korea, Room 39 refers to a secret organization. Although there isn’t much official information due to its secrecy, it is thought to raise an estimated $2 billion per year through legal and illegal means that range from counterfeiting to the sale of drugs and weapons.
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Norway
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault is located on the remote Arctic island of Spitsbergen in Norway. The 11,000-square-foot vault houses more than 1 million seed samples, preserving them in case of a disaster. The vault is not open to visitors.