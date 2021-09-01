Forbidden places

Around the world, there are many restricted locations where access is closed to the public. Despite advances in technology and travel, some parts of our planet are still practically untouched or have been forgotten. Other areas are unsafe, unstable or undisclosed. Here are some of the places that are completely off-limits to visitors.

Snake Island, Brazil

Ilha da Queimada Grande, or “Snake Island,” is an island off the coast of Brazil. It is crawling with between 2,000 and 4,000 golden lancehead snakes, which are one of the deadliest species of snakes in the world. The golden lancehead’s venom can kill a person in under an hour. The snakes are so dangerous that the Brazilian government has forbidden people from visiting the island. Rare exceptions are made, mostly for scientists studying the species, but they must be accompanied by a doctor. Golden lanceheads don’t exist anywhere else in the world aside from Snake Island.

North Sentinel Island, India