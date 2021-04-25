Former Highland Springs standout Wells corrals career day in James Madison playoff debut

Against VMI (6-2), recognizing the Keydets’ press coverage on the outside, and their use of their safeties to help in defending the run, JMU (6-0) wasn’t shy about attempting the long ball. Cignetti said the Dukes wanted to find out early how they matched up against VMI defenders from a speed standpoint.

On the very first play of the game, quarterback Cole Johnson fired to Wells 40 yards downfield, but the attempt fell incomplete.

But later, to start a drive early in the second quarter, Johnson found Wells for a pickup of 17 to get JMU moving. Then, on the next-to-last play of the series, Johnson went long to Wells again. This time Wells separated from VMI cornerback Aljareek Malry and made an over-the-shoulder catch to the VMI 2 yard line, that set up a short touchdown run by the Dukes’ Percy Agyei-Obese to gave JMU a 14-3 lead.

And if that was the triple, Johnson and Wells finally hit the home run in the third quarter. VMI jumped offside on a third down and 7 from the JMU 38 and, on the free play, Wells ran wide open along the numbers on the left side of the field.

Johnson launched and the ball fell to Wells who, despite a bobble, secured the catch and ran in untouched for the 62-yard score that made it a 28-10 game.