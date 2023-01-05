Former UVa star Ronde Barber among Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

For the third straight year, Ronde Barber is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former University of Virginia and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was among the 15 modern-era player finalists for the class of 2023 announced by the hall of fame.

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility.

The 15 modern-day players who will be considered later this month by the selection committee include returning finalists DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Andre Johnson. Six other returning finalists were announced Wednesday with Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne getting back to this stage.

Defensive backs Albert Lewis and Darren Woodson made it to this stage for the first time, with Lewis having reached the semifinal stage in 2013 and Woodson getting there six times.

The committee will also consider former Chargers and Cardinals coach Don Coryell in the coaching category and three senior candidates: Super Bowl V MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

Barber was drafted out of UVa in the third round in 1997. The three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl pick played in the NFL for 16 seasons, all with Tampa Bay. He started 215 consecutive regular-season games and is the only NFL cornerback who has ever made at least 200 straight starts.

Barber, who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl to cap the 2002 season, was named a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s.

The former cornerback and safety recorded 47 regular-season interceptions for 923 yards and eight touchdowns — all Tampa Bay records. He returned eight interceptions for touchdowns. He also returned four fumbles for touchdowns and returned two deflected punts for touchdowns.

Barber, who had 28 sacks, is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks. He is the NFL’s career sacks leader among cornerbacks. He also had 1,428 tackles.

A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement in August to the Canton, Ohio, hall. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 at NFL Honors, the prime-time TV program during which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2022 season.