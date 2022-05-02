Former Virginia Tech linebacker and coach Jack Tyler bounces back after 'crushing' end to Hokies tenure

Four years playing linebacker for Bud Foster and four seasons on the legendary Virginia Tech defensive coordinator’s staff prepared Jack Tyler for almost everything in the college coaching profession.

Everything except how to handle being let go by his alma mater when head coach Justin Fuente was fired after the 2021 season.

“There’s no book on exactly how to get through that and move on,” said Tyler, now the linebackers coach at Texas A&M Commerce. “The next time I get fired, I’ll be a lot better at it, I’ll tell you that much. It’s a difficult process and it’s stuff you don’t really think about until you’re forced to.”

While the professional impact of losing his job at Virginia Tech certainly weighed on Tyler’s mind, the separation from his players, co-workers and the Blacksburg community hurt him the most. Tyler walked on with the Hokies in 2009, eventually earning a scholarship and becoming an All-ACC linebacker and team captain.

Tyler broke into coaching as a defensive intern at James Madison, before returning to his alma mater in 2017, first as a graduate assistant, then defensive quality control coach and ultimately, linebackers coach in 2021.

Tyler had spent most of his adult life in Blacksburg.

“That was part of what makes getting fired so difficult -- These relationships that I built with the community, that I built with the players,” he said. “You really don’t have a say. You get ripped apart from those things. Things I was invested in for over a decade. That was disappointing, and that was crushing and that was hard for me. It really was. There was a time period in there where I was really down.”

Tyler, an Oakton native who recorded 286 tackles in 54 career games at Tech, moved with his fiancée – former Hokies director of operations Danielle Bartelstein – to the Dallas area, where Bartelstein now works for the College Football Playoff.

Through a mutual friend, Tyler learned that former Virginia Tech Xavier Adibi – another Foster disciple -- would be leaving Texas A&M Commerce to take a defensive analyst job for new Hokies coach Brent Pry. Tyler and Commerce coach David Bailiff connected and Tyler accepted a spot on Bailiff’s staff.

“You can tell they’ve been trained by the same guy,” said Bailiff. “When we changed coaches, there was almost nothing new about it. Jack just came in and was a perfect fit. He’s very humble. All he wants to do is learn. He’s a true servant to these young people.”

Bailiff’s team runs a 4-2-5 defense that does many of the same things Tyler learned under Foster at Tech, helping Tyler’s transition to the Lions – a Division I program playing in the Southland Conference. Bailiff – a now going into his fourth season at Commerce – said Tyler is adapting to life in Texas. He said Tyler has been smitten by gravy-smothered chicken fried steaks, though he seems to eat meatballs at nearly every team meal – “the darndest thing,” Bailiff said.

And, like Adibi before him, Tyler has quickly connected with his new players, the way he did with his former Hokies charges.

“You walk by his office and someone’s in there visiting with him, or they’re waiting to,” said Bailiff. “It was immediate. They loved Xavier Adibi and when he left, obviously change is hard, but Jack came in and it’s like he’s been here. After a day, there was no anxiety with these players. It was like the same person was coaching them. It was incredible to see how fast they took to Coach Tyler.”

Tyler said, despite the painful ending to his Tech tenure – the Hokies went 6-7 and Fuente was dismissed with two games left in the regular season – he never seriously considered leaving the coaching profession.

“I was low,” he said. “You really are. You’re down in the dumps and you’re questioning everything. Am I good at this job? Am I cut out for it? Did I get pushed into things too fast? Did I learn enough? You ask yourself all that. Do I want to continue to do this?”

Tyler said the chance to build new relationships at Commerce and the reward of helping players improve ultimately outweighs the insecurity of the industry, for him.

“That’s the thing that keeps me coming back,” he said.

As for Virginia Tech, Tyler said “If you cut me open, I still bleed maroon and orange. I always will,” and he hopes Pry and the new staff can get the program back on track. He’s grateful for his years of experience under Foster, Frank Beamer, Fuente and last season’s defensive coordinator, Justin Hamilton.

They are experiences Tyler believes have him well prepared for a long career coaching college football. And his new boss agrees.

“He checks every box,” said Bailiff. “Jack’s going to be a head coach one day. And he’s going to be a great one. And I bet it’s at Virginia Tech.”