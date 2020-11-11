Four Networking Opportunities for Young Professionals

Regardless of your industry, building a network of contacts is essential to new employment opportunities. Traditional methods of networking involved attending pre-arranged functions designed specifically for the purpose of networking. Anyone who's ever been to a networking group can tell you how awkward and stifling these events can sometimes be.
With the rise of many non-traditional avenues of business, like e-commerce and telecommuting, young professionals are tasked with finding new and creative ways to network with like-minded professionals.
Unexpected Networking
At online meetups
In most areas around the country, there are professional Meetup groups focused on networking, business growth, job searching, and more. Many of these types of events have moved online to provide a safe alternative to in-person gatherings … which means you can attend from anywhere! If you happen to be relocating, this is an especially helpful perk.
On LinkedIn
As the internet becomes more ingrained in our everyday lives, businesses become more and more intertwined with online functionality as well. Younger professionals who grew up with social networks like Facebook and Twitter stand to gain an advantage through LinkedIn's professional-based platform. LinkedIn allows you to easily reach out to like-minded people in similar or complementary fields and build working relationships with them at the click of a button.
While working out
Young professionals understand the importance of a good work-life balance. Keeping physically fit helps your productivity. As a result, large numbers of young professionals exercise regularly, making it a perfect way to meet new contacts and explore unexpected opportunities. During the coronavirus, more and more groups are using parks and trails to hold small workout classes. This can be a good way to build new connections safely.
Through event volunteerism
There is no better way to find new and unexpected networking opportunities than by involving yourself in the community. Volunteerism can bring together professionals from a wide range of industries and help them build strong bonds with one another through the nature of the volunteer work at hand. While volunteering in-person may not be a good choice right now, many organizations have moved professional events to online-only, and these events often still need volunteers. Look into Startup Week and Startup Weekend or see what your chamber of commerce is promoting!
New Opportunities for a New Generation
The business world is changing. As younger professionals become more adaptable, old methods of networking are fading away. Employees who look for non-traditional ways to build professional relationships stand to gain a distinct advantage over their competitors.