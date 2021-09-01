Four perk counter offers job seekers should be ready for

Common values

Hiring managers and HR departments understand that people want more purpose than just an opportunity to earn a living. Shared values with the organization are among the most sought-after counter offers. These values range from philanthropy, social impact, or commitment to sustainability.

Although this is not a new issue, the pandemic has motivated people to reassess their priorities. This means transitioning from the corporate speed to a meaningful career in an organization they believe in.

Career advancement

The ability to learn a new skill which creates the opportunity for an employee to get their career back on track is a crucial factor most people want in a job. Employers work hard to provide their team with training and career development opportunities to counter other benefits and perks requests.

Benefits

Employment benefits are no longer reserved for top-office employees; especially after the 2020 recession, they have become essential rather than a privilege. Among the benefits that most recruiters provide to their employees include wellness and new health benefits that will help them navigate through different challenges.