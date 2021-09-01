Four perk counter offers job seekers should be ready for

Counter offers are becoming a controversial topic in the job market today, since employees are more aware of what they want from a particular job. With competition intensifying, HR and hiring managers are striving to become the preferred choice of job seekers.
When seeking employment or career growth opportunities, candidates seek employers providing advancement possibilities, an engaging and safe culture, competitive pay, and competent supervisors, among other things.
When faced with either a departing employee or a request for specific perks and benefits, most employers tend to react by giving counter offers. Within and after the year 2020, most businesses were forced to alter their working routine and schedule; employees looked for more perks. This has made most employers strategize and improve on offering counter offers to their workforce. Some of the counter offers that employers give after perks and benefits requests include:
Work-life balance
At the top of every candidate's list is job flexibility, as most people want personal time for family and themselves. Flexibility is so important in today's job market, and most employers are taking advantage of this to offer more flexibility to employees.
Common values
Hiring managers and HR departments understand that people want more purpose than just an opportunity to earn a living. Shared values with the organization are among the most sought-after counter offers. These values range from philanthropy, social impact, or commitment to sustainability.
Although this is not a new issue, the pandemic has motivated people to reassess their priorities. This means transitioning from the corporate speed to a meaningful career in an organization they believe in.
Career advancement
The ability to learn a new skill which creates the opportunity for an employee to get their career back on track is a crucial factor most people want in a job. Employers work hard to provide their team with training and career development opportunities to counter other benefits and perks requests.
Benefits
Employment benefits are no longer reserved for top-office employees; especially after the 2020 recession, they have become essential rather than a privilege. Among the benefits that most recruiters provide to their employees include wellness and new health benefits that will help them navigate through different challenges.
How to prepare for counter offers
Job seekers and employers need to be prudent when it comes to reacting to counter offers given by employers. It has for a long while been thought that counter offers are never in the best interest of the employees, but the truth is, things have changed.
Ascension in your career trajectory or domain and job security should be the main aim. If a counter offer ascertains these two imperial aspects, then it is worthy of consideration. If an offer is not compelling enough, one can turn it away or provide a second counter offer with career ascension and security in mind.