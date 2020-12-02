Four places to find the best job for you

As many job seekers already know, looking for a job is a job itself: The process is often overwhelming, more so since there are numerous places you are supposed to look to find the right fit. However, narrowing your focus can help reduce the hassle and even lead you to the right job. So, how exactly do you find the perfect job for you, and where do you begin your search?
Read on to know the top four places a job could be waiting for you.
LinkedIn is a top networking site where you get to interact with potential employers. On this site, your profile is your resume, so make sure to provide relevant information, including your level of education and experience. What makes LinkedIn one of the best places to find a job is because it is a career-related platform, and most employers venture there before looking in other places. While at it, you can engage like-minded intellectuals and prominent people; you are sure to learn a thing or two in your industry and beyond.
Social media
Social media is another ideal place to begin your search for a job. The many platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, provide an ideal place for employers to look for skilled individuals. Make a point of joining the many groups across social media platforms that relate to your line of career and use the new relations to your advantage.
Conferences
Pre- (and hopefully post-) COVID-19 times, conferences, whether local or national, are the best places for networking. Here, you are likely to meet new people who might be interested in what you do. These meetings don't have to be within your industry, but the better if they happen to be.
Get out of your shell and interact with people who can help you; you never know, your next employer (or link to an employer) might be the next person you say hi to.
If in-person conferences aren’t an option right now, look at virtual conferences. Many of them are free and still attracting top speakers and attendees. While virtual might not be exactly the same for networking, there are benefits like not having to travel and little to no cost.
Referrals from people you know
Referrals are a common but effective way of finding a job. This is where you need to link up with contacts that are in a position to lead you to a job opening. It might be a former colleague, teacher, mentor, neighbor, as long as they have helpful information. If you are lucky to know a few well-connected people, you stand a good chance, so spread your tentacles far and wide.
Finding a job can be daunting, but it does not have to be if you know where to look. Use the internet to access relevant websites to guide you through. Remember, the search can be long, but in the end, it always bears fruits.