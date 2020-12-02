Four places to find the best job for you

Conferences

Pre- (and hopefully post-) COVID-19 times, conferences, whether local or national, are the best places for networking. Here, you are likely to meet new people who might be interested in what you do. These meetings don't have to be within your industry, but the better if they happen to be.

Get out of your shell and interact with people who can help you; you never know, your next employer (or link to an employer) might be the next person you say hi to.

If in-person conferences aren’t an option right now, look at virtual conferences. Many of them are free and still attracting top speakers and attendees. While virtual might not be exactly the same for networking, there are benefits like not having to travel and little to no cost.

Referrals from people you know

Referrals are a common but effective way of finding a job. This is where you need to link up with contacts that are in a position to lead you to a job opening. It might be a former colleague, teacher, mentor, neighbor, as long as they have helpful information. If you are lucky to know a few well-connected people, you stand a good chance, so spread your tentacles far and wide.