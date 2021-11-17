Four practical tips for establishing the right mindset for your job search

When the time comes to look for a new job, you may be feeling a mixture of excitement and dread. Putting yourself out there for potential employers to observe and critique isn't always easy, but with the right mindset, you can step into the recruitment world with grace and confidence. Check out these practical tips for establishing the right mindset when searching for your next career move.

Surround yourself with positive people

Having a positive disposition matters when job hunting. After all, no one wants to hire someone with a bad attitude. To help you stay motivated through the recruitment process, it's important to surround yourself with friends, family, and colleagues who bring out the best in you. When you feel supported and encouraged, the world (and hiring managers) will be sure to notice.

Create realistic expectations