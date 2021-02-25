Four resume mistakes to avoid

Job hunting has a lot of elements to it, and one of the most important ones is your resume. In fact, many prospective employers will form their first impression of you as a job candidate based on the appearance and content of your resume. With that in mind, what are some big mistakes you need to avoid when creating this document?
Typos and grammatical errors
Obviously, this tops the list of things that shouldn't be on your resume. After all, if you haven't taken the time to proofread your resume before sending it off to a company, why would the recruiter who sees it think that you'd pay attention to details once hired?
Lack of specifics
This is a big deal, since you want prospective employers to have a clear understanding of your education level, experience, skill set, and accomplishments. For instance, it would be better to say: "During my 3 years at Company X, I mentored fellow customer service representatives on how to field calls and perform data entry tasks," than: "I helped my co-workers when I was at Company X."
Making your resume too cluttered or difficult to read
If you try to cram a ton of information into your resume, you'll likely turn off a lot of recruiters. Remember that hiring managers typically go through scores of resumes every day; they probably don't want to spend an hour deciphering yours. It's best to keep things relatively simple by using bold headings and bullet points. If someone is interested, you can fill in the missing details later.
Including bad information
This is probably one of the worst things you can do, especially since it may cost you an opportunity to further the hiring process. For instance, don't include an old phone number in your header. Make sure all information is accurate and up-to-date.
If you avoid these four common resume mistakes, then you'll be in a better position to land your dream job sooner rather than later!