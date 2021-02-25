Four resume mistakes to avoid

Job hunting has a lot of elements to it, and one of the most important ones is your resume. In fact, many prospective employers will form their first impression of you as a job candidate based on the appearance and content of your resume. With that in mind, what are some big mistakes you need to avoid when creating this document?

Typos and grammatical errors

Obviously, this tops the list of things that shouldn't be on your resume. After all, if you haven't taken the time to proofread your resume before sending it off to a company, why would the recruiter who sees it think that you'd pay attention to details once hired?

Lack of specifics

This is a big deal, since you want prospective employers to have a clear understanding of your education level, experience, skill set, and accomplishments. For instance, it would be better to say: "During my 3 years at Company X, I mentored fellow customer service representatives on how to field calls and perform data entry tasks," than: "I helped my co-workers when I was at Company X."

Making your resume too cluttered or difficult to read