Four seek to replace Patrick Sapini's open 5th District seat on the Richmond School Board

Jackson: Superintendent Jason Kamras has been faced with unprecedented issues as well as historical issues that have existed in RPS and Richmond for decades. I believe the best hallmark of the Kamras administration has been the amicable relationship that exists between the city government and the school system. It’s important to note that this type of relationship has not always been the case. Additionally, Superintendent Kamras is progressive in his thinking and has designed a strategic plan “Dreams4RPS’’ that details measures to improve RPS. Long-term solutions are difficult to build political support for, and as a consequence, I’d say that Superintendent Kamras is “meeting expectations.’’ However, RPS as a whole needs to improve and it will take more than a few years to overcome the systemic issues facing our schools and the community at large. I based this assessment on the fact that less than half of our schools meet the minimum state-accredited standards. In addition, there is much work to be done supporting the student’s social and emotional learning. I believe the current school administration is actively working to resolve any issues that exist and I do believe that the staff and leadership are invested in achieving accreditation for all of our schools.