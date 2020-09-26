Four seek to replace Patrick Sapini's open 5th District seat on the Richmond School Board

Over the last few weeks, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has been surveying candidates for elected office on their views on anti-racism, equity gaps and rezoning.
Fifth District Richmond School Board representative Patrick Sapini isn’t running for re-election.
Four candidates — Jenny Aghomo, Decardra L. Jackson, David F. Jones Sr. and Stephanie Rizzi — are vying for the seat.
The Times-Dispatch asked each candidate to answer five questions in 600 words or fewer..
Responses were edited for length and clarity.
QUESTION: How can Richmond Public Schools move toward being anti-racist, and how do you plan to push that forward?
Aghomo: We all know the phrase, children aren’t born racists, they’re taught it. I believe schools have a responsibility when it comes to teaching students about respecting cultures that are different from their own Next semester RPS will be offering Real Richmond History and while that’s a good first step there are other things we can do inside the schools. My goddaughter, who lived in Fairfield at the time, told me that her very first interaction with a white person was when she started the IB program at Lucille Brown. She honestly didn’t know that white people could have dimples and she had never seen freckles before that. I know that’s kind of funny to think about but she was being absolutely honest about it.
In Richmond, we have schools that on paper, appear to be diverse but once you get inside the school you get an altogether different vibe. My daughters have both attended these so-called “diverse” schools, but if you go into a classroom or sit in the cafeteria for lunch you’ll see a different story. If we want our district to move towards being anti-racist than we must start being intentional about doing exactly that. No more lip service about being diverse, instead let’s get to be about taking action towards it.
Jackson: Richmond Public Schools racial/ethnic groups are majority Black and Hispanic. It is imperative that all staff members are in tune with implicit biases that exist. More importantly, it is Richmond Public Schools’ responsibility to ensure all staff members participate in continuous cultural diversity professional development and include multicultural education in the division’s curriculum. Recommendations shared in the Cultural Diversity Professional Development in Schools Survey conducted by MERC/VCU School of Education included using data to lead conversations and address the wide range of needs that exist among school staff, As a School Board representative I would support policies that provide opportunities for cultural diversity and professional development.
Jones: By leveling the playing field for our students as far as facilities, supplies and staff as well as providing diversity training for teachers and administrators. I plan to work with the city to fund building new schools as well as improving existing schools. I also plan to introduce incentives to retain the great teachers that we have in the city.
Rizzi: Unless we address economic inequality and the underlying reasons for the segregation of our schools at the source, we will never get to the real work that anti-racism requires. There is no quick-fix. While representation matters, there is a difference between “diversity” initiatives and ones that offer substantive changes to the long-standing conditions that create systemic inequity. I plan to support policies that move RPS toward being an anti-racist school system by empowering teachers, attracting and retaining teachers who share the demographic and cultural backgrounds of our students, supporting working families’ participation in their children’s educations, demanding an inclusive curriculum, and working to be sure our schools are hubs of care.
Question: How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?
Aghomo: While it was good to see some of the 2013 rezoning decisions undone, more would need to happen if we wanted to see any kind of real change. If elected, I would like community-led conversations to gauge what families are feeling and how they envision RPS in the next 5-10 years. That’s what a good School Board member does; they look at every side of an issue, listen to their constituents, collaborate with other board members, and then make a final decision.
Jackson: Yes, I would revisit the proposed options with the goal of alleviating overcrowding in schools where enrollment is increasing. The current School Board approved the rezoning Proposal Y which, despite the political fallout associated with the decision, only impacted approximately 1,500 students. The purpose of rezoning is to ease overcrowding and to ensure our school capacity is aligned with the community’s needs.
Jones: I think the rezoning could have been done better. I think it was done in a fearful way that did not take into account all residents of the community. Schools appear to me to still be segregated. If I were elected, I would want to revisit the matter.
Rizzi: Studies indicate that students who attend smaller, neighborhood schools outperform those who attend large consolidated schools. Some argue that there are benefits to larger schools such as social equity and increased program offerings. This hasn’t been supported by data. Equalizing the enrollment/capacity of all schools through closures or consolidation will not solve the fundamental issues with funding, teacher retention, and student support that we face. We will also need to work to alleviate overcrowding, especially in our schools on the South Side. I attended several of the rezoning committee meetings as a parent observer. I really didn’t feel “a part” of the discussion. Community stakeholder engagement definitely should be more intentionally pursued.
Question: How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?
Aghomo: I feel like that’s the million-dollar question. RPS has done far more than other school districts regarding virtual school. For the most part, students seem to have the supplies they need. But the reality of this situation is far more complicated than just providing Wi-Fi or a Chromebook. Parents are having to choose between keeping their job or losing their child’s education. The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading just put out a national study that shows that students who do not read by the third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers. Poverty compounds this.
We need to lobby for federal, state, and local monies to help not only our schools but our families as well. The bottom line, when it’s safe enough we gotta get back to in-person school. Once there, we need to hire more reading specialists and concentrate those efforts on the students who are falling behind.
Jackson: During this pandemic, we have witnessed the inequity of resources for many underserved communities. Our students are not immune to these inequities. To ensure equity, the school division must be deliberate in its effort to meet the needs of every child. The division should continue its efforts to address absenteeism, student engagement, and the quality of lessons being delivered. It is critical that the division monitor students’ progress and develop plans to combat the widening educational equity gaps. The divisions should also provide teachers with meaningful feedback to better support their students virtually.
Jones: I would reach out to businesses, local and national, and organizations to donate supplies, support, internet access, etc., whatever is needed that can’t be provided currently by RPS.
Rizzi: Starting the school year virtually is the right decision, and schools should only reopen in person when it’s safe. I know the challenges people are facing. As a working single mother, I would like to see RPS use its resources to invest in the community and create public, accessible solutions. We need to work to make sure our families with less are prioritized. I will work to propose funding free child care options, technology support, and instructional support. I will work to empower our students, parents, teachers and school staff to take the lead on creating creative/innovative ways to engage our students during this time.
Question: How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras’ performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?
Aghomo: I’ve been able to work with Mr. Kamras for the last two years through his Parent Advisory Council. I used to grill him when he first started, and he would always answer every question and in fact, seemed to welcome them. He’s not easily rattled and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him in a bad mood. After a while, I knew Kamras was the real deal and I believe he truly cares about all the kids in RPS and will continue to do right by them.
Jackson: Superintendent Jason Kamras has been faced with unprecedented issues as well as historical issues that have existed in RPS and Richmond for decades. I believe the best hallmark of the Kamras administration has been the amicable relationship that exists between the city government and the school system. It’s important to note that this type of relationship has not always been the case. Additionally, Superintendent Kamras is progressive in his thinking and has designed a strategic plan “Dreams4RPS’’ that details measures to improve RPS. Long-term solutions are difficult to build political support for, and as a consequence, I’d say that Superintendent Kamras is “meeting expectations.’’ However, RPS as a whole needs to improve and it will take more than a few years to overcome the systemic issues facing our schools and the community at large. I based this assessment on the fact that less than half of our schools meet the minimum state-accredited standards. In addition, there is much work to be done supporting the student’s social and emotional learning. I believe the current school administration is actively working to resolve any issues that exist and I do believe that the staff and leadership are invested in achieving accreditation for all of our schools.
Jones: On a scale of one to 10, I would give him an 8 currently. I believe he is doing a good job and will continue to get better. I have lived in Richmond all my life and this is the first time that I’ve seen the new high schools and middle schools being built at the rate that they are. While I understand virtual learning is a challenge, I feel RPS has stepped up to the plate and done a great job.
Rizzi: The superintendent serves the board, not the other way around. The growth of “executive” power in government is problematic and is not unique to Richmond or to RPS. As a School Board member, I will question administration when necessary and always recognize the positive work I see. I do not support a top heavy administration and believe we spend an inordinate amount of money on things like evaluation and planning without always addressing the fundamental issues our students face. We need to be sure that every dollar spent goes toward supporting our children’s success and dismantling the structural or systemic barriers that they face. Our focus should always be on them.
Question: Where do you stand on police in schools?
Aghomo: Instead of SROs, I would like to see credible messengers. These are people of the community that have lived in the same situations the students are living in right now. The messengers would not only be trained in de-escalation but would be able to mentor as well. Given the demographics of our kids and the number of students that have suffered trauma in their lives, having SROs could definitely have a negative impact on student’s well-being.
Jackson: I have over 21 years of experience focused on K-12 education and have witnessed the positive relationships that school resource officers develop with students, staff, and family. Learning cannot occur if we don’t create a safe environment first! I’ve experienced and witnessed school resource officers resolve issues that spill over into the school from the surrounding community. Sometimes the only positive interaction students have with police officers takes place in their schools. I believe the resource officer program can be a positive part of building lasting community trust with law enforcement. However, if not managed properly, it can further exacerbate some of the issues that are going on with the black community and the law enforcement community. The division should seek input from all stakeholders before making a decision to remove school resource officers. I think a decision can be made on a school-by-school basis as many schools benefit from having SRO. I don’t believe that we need to choose between SROs and additional counseling support in our schools. Our students and community will benefit from having both.
Jones: I feel that police should not be inside the school but close enough to the school to be of assistance if needed.
Rizzi: There is no such thing as a “bad” child. Children have very good reasons for acting out. We must help students identify the root causes of their behavior while developing students’ intrinsic motivation to participate in the classroom rather than disrupt it. This takes more time and effort than suspending disruptive students, but the benefits are immeasurable. I will fight for policies that limit expulsions/suspensions and direct students to professionals who can assist them. Our children need to know that we love them enough to invest in them, that no matter what, we won’t abandon them. Let’s transition away from school resource officers. Schools should never contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline.
