Four ways to effectively use social media in your job search

The information era, and the advent of social media, has brought so many changes in the ways things get done. Finding a job is no exception. Using social media to find a job allows you to reach a broad spectrum of potential employees much more easily and efficiently. Here are a few tips on how to make social media work for you.
Keep it clean
We all like to use our social media presence to have a bit of fun. Posting pictures and updates of your daily activities and lifestyle is habitual for many. However, if you are looking for a new job, always remember that your potential employers will be able to see whatever you post as well. So, videos of your cat doing crazy things, good. Videos of you doing crazy things at a party, not so good.
Announce your search
You never know if any of your friends or followers have contacts in the job market you are searching in. Let it be known, in a professional manner, that you are looking for a job and give a few highlights of your expertise. You may just find that the connection you need to be considered for a position already exists.
Add hyperlinks to your resume
All employers are looking for the same thing when considering a new hire, information. Include links to your social media pages on your resume. This does two things, makes it quick and easy for them to find out more about you and assures them that you have nothing to hide.
Brand yourself
Consider the job you are looking for and cater your social media posts to it. For example, if you want to work in the food service industry, make it clear that your interests and experience are in that area. By carefully using Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and others, you can let a potential employer know everything they need to know about you and nothing they don't.