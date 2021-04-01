Four ways to effectively use social media in your job search

The information era, and the advent of social media, has brought so many changes in the ways things get done. Finding a job is no exception. Using social media to find a job allows you to reach a broad spectrum of potential employees much more easily and efficiently. Here are a few tips on how to make social media work for you.

Keep it clean

We all like to use our social media presence to have a bit of fun. Posting pictures and updates of your daily activities and lifestyle is habitual for many. However, if you are looking for a new job, always remember that your potential employers will be able to see whatever you post as well. So, videos of your cat doing crazy things, good. Videos of you doing crazy things at a party, not so good.

Announce your search