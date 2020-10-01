Four ways to kickstart your career while in college

Unknown to many college students who mainly focus on submitting assignments and passing exams, building a career demands much more than good grades. While graduating cum laude is definitely a plus, college is a fertile ground to kickstart your career. This article discusses four tips that will give you a head start in pursuing any career while undertaking your studies.
Build connections
Connections can accelerate your career advancement. Fortunately, with social media, it is much easier to find like-minded professionals and build networks. Your top priority would be to create a LinkedIn profile and send out connection requests to professionals in your area of specialty. Joining a couple of groups that are relevant in your career, including your college alumni group, and participating in forum discussions will significantly build your visibility in the right quarters. Additionally, you should endeavor to attend professional events in your field as these will help you network with colleagues who share your interests.
Get some hands-on experience
Nothing can beat experience when it comes to building your career. Research shows that having internship experience makes you three times likely to get top jobs. A Deloitte Survey also revealed that 82 percent of U.S. hiring managers prefer job applicants with volunteer experience. This is why you should look for internships and volunteer opportunities to boost your resume and advance in your career. Such experiences will expose you to work environments where you can acquire critical transferable skills, nurture your work ethic and network with colleagues. Many interns who perform exceptionally end up getting picked for entry-level and trainee positions upon graduating.
Look for a career mentor
Getting a mentor in your career field will give you access to important career advice and networks. Your mentors should be approachable experienced professionals who are willing to commit to the mentorship process. You will need to be proactive in approaching colleagues that you admire to mentor you. This might entail creating a detailed strategy explaining your career objectives and what makes you the best protégé for your chosen mentors.
Attend career fairs
Most colleges will offer career fairs for students who are about to graduate. These fairs are a platform for networking and meeting with potential employers and you should not wait until your final year to attend them. Neither should you limit yourself to the career fairs offered by your grad school. Instead, look out for local career fairs in Richmond, and open career fairs from other colleges. Ensure that you have permission to attend these fairs before showing up.