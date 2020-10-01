Four ways to kickstart your career while in college

Unknown to many college students who mainly focus on submitting assignments and passing exams, building a career demands much more than good grades. While graduating cum laude is definitely a plus, college is a fertile ground to kickstart your career. This article discusses four tips that will give you a head start in pursuing any career while undertaking your studies.

Build connections

Connections can accelerate your career advancement. Fortunately, with social media, it is much easier to find like-minded professionals and build networks. Your top priority would be to create a LinkedIn profile and send out connection requests to professionals in your area of specialty. Joining a couple of groups that are relevant in your career, including your college alumni group, and participating in forum discussions will significantly build your visibility in the right quarters. Additionally, you should endeavor to attend professional events in your field as these will help you network with colleagues who share your interests.

Get some hands-on experience