Four ways to manage anxiety while job hunting

For many, the last few months have been a season of changes. Companies have cut jobs, demand has gone down for non-essential items and services, and as the world begins to open back up, many are out seeking new jobs or part-time work to help make up the difference.
For some, job hunting is anxiety-provoking. There are too many job options, too few job options, too much competition, too many bills to pay... Whether your anxiety is more due to isolation and schedule disruption from the last few months, mounting pressure, or a generalized anxiety diagnosis, it's important to be aware of and care for your mental health during this new stage. Below, we've listed 5 things that might help you in your transition.
Go slow
It's okay to ease back into the workplace. Jumping in with high expectations, and pushing yourself to your limits, can quickly lead to burnout. Don't feel like you need to be able to work at the same pace you did before. Take small steps and check-in with yourself (this article gives you 5 simple questions to ask yourself every day to stay aware).
Make measurable goals
This goes hand-in-hand with the first point. To use your time and energy efficiently, and cultivate a feeling of success, start with small achievable goals. Instead of making your goal "Get a job by next month", start with "Spend x amount of hours tomorrow updating my resume".
Ask for help when you need It
During this process, it's vital not to have a support system, but to keep connected with that support system. If you're not sure how to make your resume look the part, ask a friend or family member with experience for help, or check out this website's free service here.
Know when it's time to stop working
When job hunting, it can feel like the work never stops, especially if the goal you're focusing on is just getting a job as quickly as possible. Schedule a certain amount of hours to work towards your goals, and then allow yourself to take a break.