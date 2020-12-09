Four ways to manage anxiety while job hunting

For many, the last few months have been a season of changes. Companies have cut jobs, demand has gone down for non-essential items and services, and as the world begins to open back up, many are out seeking new jobs or part-time work to help make up the difference.

For some, job hunting is anxiety-provoking. There are too many job options, too few job options, too much competition, too many bills to pay... Whether your anxiety is more due to isolation and schedule disruption from the last few months, mounting pressure, or a generalized anxiety diagnosis, it's important to be aware of and care for your mental health during this new stage. Below, we've listed 5 things that might help you in your transition.

Go slow

It's okay to ease back into the workplace. Jumping in with high expectations, and pushing yourself to your limits, can quickly lead to burnout. Don't feel like you need to be able to work at the same pace you did before. Take small steps and check-in with yourself (this article gives you 5 simple questions to ask yourself every day to stay aware).

Make measurable goals