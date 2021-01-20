Four ways to prioritize job search while parenting

Looking for a job and parenting can be challenging, and you need to find ways to make your search successful. Let the kids and partner know what you're doing and how the job search is going. Set realistic expectations of how long it might take and assure them that you're doing everything possible to get a job. Create time for your job search by planning. Here are ways you can prioritize your job hunt:

Prioritize your applications

Look at the different job applications and deadlines. Prioritize those that are expiring soon or have stayed up for a long time. You can also prioritize the jobs that you like and those that suit your lifestyle as a working parent. For example, a job that is remote and flexible may be less stressful for you and your family.

Choose the best time

Pick the best time with minimum distractions to focus on your job search. This can be when the baby is sleeping or when the kids are outside. You can target to apply for two or three jobs and follow up on your previous applications. For example, if you live in Richmond, Virginia, you can search the local department of labor websites for opportunities. You can also search in the local paper and other career websites.