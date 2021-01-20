Four ways to prioritize job search while parenting

Looking for a job and parenting can be challenging, and you need to find ways to make your search successful. Let the kids and partner know what you're doing and how the job search is going. Set realistic expectations of how long it might take and assure them that you're doing everything possible to get a job. Create time for your job search by planning. Here are ways you can prioritize your job hunt:
Prioritize your applications
Look at the different job applications and deadlines. Prioritize those that are expiring soon or have stayed up for a long time. You can also prioritize the jobs that you like and those that suit your lifestyle as a working parent. For example, a job that is remote and flexible may be less stressful for you and your family.
Choose the best time
Pick the best time with minimum distractions to focus on your job search. This can be when the baby is sleeping or when the kids are outside. You can target to apply for two or three jobs and follow up on your previous applications. For example, if you live in Richmond, Virginia, you can search the local department of labor websites for opportunities. You can also search in the local paper and other career websites.
Stay active online
Stay engaged on online platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter and share relevant information in your field. People will comment, and potential employers will review your account as well. Optimizing your profile with the type of jobs you're interested in will increase the chances of your name showing up in recruiters' searches.
Reach out to family for help
Reach out to family and friends once you start getting interviews. Ask them to help babysit as you attend an online or phone interview. Keep the kids entertained in a different room to make sure your background in a video interview is clear. Alternatively, you can find out the rates of local daycare for a couple of hours.
Juggling parenting and job searching can be tricky, but with the right plan and adjustments, it is possible to search and find a job. Communicating with your family and finding the best ways to do it can improve your chances of success.