Fourth storm of the Atlantic season makes a fleeting appearance
Tropical Storm Danny made a last-minute run at South Carolina on Monday. The compact storm warranted an upgrade by whipping up to 40 mph mere hours before coming ashore, much like short-lived Bertha in 2020. Danny will dissipate over north Georgia on Tuesday.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

