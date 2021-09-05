 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fran swept across N.C. and Va. 25 years ago
0 Comments

Fran swept across N.C. and Va. 25 years ago

  • 0

Sunday night marks 25 years since Hurricane Fran cut a path from Cape Fear, N.C., to Virginia’s highlands. On Sept. 5-6, 1996, Virginia saw up to 16 inches of rain, gusts to 63 mph, 540,000 customers without power and nearly 100 people rescued from flooding.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News