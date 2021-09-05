Fran swept across N.C. and Va. 25 years ago

Sunday night marks 25 years since Hurricane Fran cut a path from Cape Fear, N.C., to Virginia’s highlands. On Sept. 5-6, 1996, Virginia saw up to 16 inches of rain, gusts to 63 mph, 540,000 customers without power and nearly 100 people rescued from flooding.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today