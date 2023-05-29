Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

More than eight crashes caused delays on I-95 on Monday morning, with one causing a power pole to block the southbound Franklin Street exit.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported multiple crashes near the Broad Street and Franklin Street exits in downtown Richmond. A Virginia State Police spokesperson said the crashes occurred due to low visibility. No major injuries were reported.

During one crash, a vehicle struck a power pole on I-95 southbound at around 9:30 a.m., causing it to fall and block the 74B exit ramp. The pole supported some highway lighting but did not affect residential or commercial properties.

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed while maintenance crews made their way to the scene. The northbound lane reopened after 1 p.m., but the southbound lane stayed closed longer near Broad Street as Dominion Energy crews worked to remove the pole.