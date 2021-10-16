 Skip to main content
Friday's high school football summaries
Friday's high school football summaries

FRIDAY’S SUMMARIES

Patrick Henry 53, Armstrong 0

Patrick Henry 21 25 7 0 — 53

Armstrong 0 0 0 0 — 0

PH: Kaczmarek 45 pass from Allen (Crabbe kick)

PH: Allen 28 run (Crabbe kick)

PH: Mines 42 pass from Allen (Crabbe kick)

PH: Green 2 run (kick failed)

PH: Blackwell 2 fumble return (Green run)

PH: Ross 8 pass from Allen (kick failed)

PH: Green 21 run (Crabbe kick)

PH: Green 76 INT return (Crabbe kick)

RUSHING

PH: Mines 1-15, S. Williams 2-35, Allen 5-69, Ross 1-9, Green 3-40, Keck 5-21, Brown 2-2.

PASSING

PH: Allen 6-7-136-3-0.

RECEIVING

PH: Mines 4-80, Kaczmarek 1-45, Ross 1-11.

Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 0

Colonial Heights 0 14 0 0 — 14

Meadowbrook 0 0 0 0 — 0

CH: Harmon 2 run (run failed), 6:25

CH: Harmon 13 pass from Newby (Newby run), :14

RUSHING

CH: Maurice Harmon 1-2; Jaden Newby 16-92; Ricardo Trinidad 20-74; Q’mar McLeod 4-29; Will Cimburke 3-9.

PASSING

CH: Jaden Newby 7-12-63-1.

RECEIVING

CH: Justus McLeod 1-9; Daviyon Warner 3-22; Maurice Harmon 3-32.

James River 33, Monacan 20

Monacan 0 6 7 7 — 20

James River 14 7 6 6 — 33

RUSHING

JR: Colby Scioscia 10-80; Griffin Newsome 22-142; Terrael Hayden 6-45.

PASSING

JR: Reece Hamilton 7-11-114.

RECEIVING

JR: Jacob McLean 3-69; Chris Seward 4-45.

King William 61, Lafayette 42

Lafayette 7 14 7 14 — 42

King William 14 14 21 12 — 61

RUSHING

KW: Jayveon Robinson 17-255; Kaleb Shelton 2-3; Demond Claiborne 31-258.

PASSING

KW: Jayveon Robinson 5-11-86-1.

RECEIVING

KW: Demond Claiborne 1-48; Kaleb Shelton 1--3; Kavontay Hayes 1-23; Ryan Southern 1-6; Tre Robinson 1-12.

L.C. Bird 21, Cosby 18

L.C. Bird 0 0 7 14 — 21

Cosby 3 8 7 0 — 18

COS: Bradley 28 field goal

COS: Coley 46 run (Lambert run)

LCB: Amin 37 pass from Hurt (Samayo kick)

COS: Simpson 10 pass from Lambert (Bradley kick)

LCB: Braxton 8 pass from Hurt (Dent pass from Carpentar)

LCB: Amin 3 run (kick failed)

Matoaca 56, Prince George 6

Matoaca 28 14 7 7 — 56

Prince George 6 0 0 0 — 6

RUSHING

Mat: Te’Vion Blakely 1-14; Pierre Edmonds 1-2; Quentin Johnson 17-100; Ryley Justus 2-48; Cam Johnson 3-34; David Field 4-71.

PASSING

Mat: David Field 10-8-135; Ryley Justus 6-3-27; Cam Johnson 1-1-9.

RECEIVING

Mat: Quentin Johnson 1-18; Cam Johnson 1-7; Kaleb Wynne 1-3; Bryce Yates 3-79; Riley Simmons 6-64.

