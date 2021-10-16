Friday's high school football summaries

FRIDAY’S SUMMARIES
Patrick Henry 53, Armstrong 0
Patrick Henry 21 25 7 0 — 53
Armstrong 0 0 0 0 — 0
PH: Kaczmarek 45 pass from Allen (Crabbe kick)
PH: Allen 28 run (Crabbe kick)
PH: Mines 42 pass from Allen (Crabbe kick)
PH: Green 2 run (kick failed)
PH: Blackwell 2 fumble return (Green run)
PH: Ross 8 pass from Allen (kick failed)
PH: Green 21 run (Crabbe kick)
PH: Green 76 INT return (Crabbe kick)
RUSHING
PH: Mines 1-15, S. Williams 2-35, Allen 5-69, Ross 1-9, Green 3-40, Keck 5-21, Brown 2-2.
PASSING
PH: Allen 6-7-136-3-0.
RECEIVING
PH: Mines 4-80, Kaczmarek 1-45, Ross 1-11.
Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 0
Colonial Heights 0 14 0 0 — 14
Meadowbrook 0 0 0 0 — 0
CH: Harmon 2 run (run failed), 6:25
CH: Harmon 13 pass from Newby (Newby run), :14
RUSHING
CH: Maurice Harmon 1-2; Jaden Newby 16-92; Ricardo Trinidad 20-74; Q’mar McLeod 4-29; Will Cimburke 3-9.
PASSING
CH: Jaden Newby 7-12-63-1.
RECEIVING
CH: Justus McLeod 1-9; Daviyon Warner 3-22; Maurice Harmon 3-32.
James River 33, Monacan 20
Monacan 0 6 7 7 — 20
James River 14 7 6 6 — 33
RUSHING
JR: Colby Scioscia 10-80; Griffin Newsome 22-142; Terrael Hayden 6-45.
PASSING
JR: Reece Hamilton 7-11-114.
RECEIVING
JR: Jacob McLean 3-69; Chris Seward 4-45.
King William 61, Lafayette 42
Lafayette 7 14 7 14 — 42
King William 14 14 21 12 — 61
RUSHING
KW: Jayveon Robinson 17-255; Kaleb Shelton 2-3; Demond Claiborne 31-258.
PASSING
KW: Jayveon Robinson 5-11-86-1.
RECEIVING
KW: Demond Claiborne 1-48; Kaleb Shelton 1--3; Kavontay Hayes 1-23; Ryan Southern 1-6; Tre Robinson 1-12.
L.C. Bird 21, Cosby 18
L.C. Bird 0 0 7 14 — 21
Cosby 3 8 7 0 — 18
COS: Bradley 28 field goal
COS: Coley 46 run (Lambert run)
LCB: Amin 37 pass from Hurt (Samayo kick)
COS: Simpson 10 pass from Lambert (Bradley kick)
LCB: Braxton 8 pass from Hurt (Dent pass from Carpentar)
LCB: Amin 3 run (kick failed)
Matoaca 56, Prince George 6
Matoaca 28 14 7 7 — 56
Prince George 6 0 0 0 — 6
RUSHING
Mat: Te’Vion Blakely 1-14; Pierre Edmonds 1-2; Quentin Johnson 17-100; Ryley Justus 2-48; Cam Johnson 3-34; David Field 4-71.
PASSING
Mat: David Field 10-8-135; Ryley Justus 6-3-27; Cam Johnson 1-1-9.