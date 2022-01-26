From space to Earth: Everyday items that were invented because of space exploration

NASA is known for space exploration, discoveries and technological achievements. But what may be lesser known is that the agency has also expanded their technologies from use in space to commercialized products for civilian use.
Officially known as “NASA spinoffs,” these technological breakthroughs were once intended for use on various space shuttles, rockets or space stations. But many of these inventions were later made into commercial products that are used in people’s daily lives.
Here are just a handful of the thousands of spinoffs credited to NASA.
Dustbuster
During the era of the Apollo missions, NASA needed a lightweight, battery-operated device to collect samples from the moon for examination. It partnered with Black & Decker to develop a computer program that optimized the design of a drill’s motor, allowing for minimal power expenditure. Using this technology, Black & Decker went on to create the popular DustBuster, a miniature, hand-held vacuum, in 1979.
Jaws of Life
The Jaws of Life, also known as lifeshears, is an extrication tool used in emergency situations to free people from crashed vehicles or collapsed buildings. The hydraulic tool has up to 100,000 pounds of spreading force. It was developed by NASA and the Hi-Shear Technology Corp. using the same power source that was originally used to separate rocket boosters from space shuttles after launch.
Freeze-dried food
In order to preserve food for long space explorations, NASA developed freeze-drying, a technique in which freshly cooked foods are dehydrated so that they can be stored for long periods without refrigeration. Freeze-dried foods retain 98% of their nutrients, but weigh only 20% of their original weight. This technique and the technology that allows it is used on the ground as well to make snacks like freeze-dried fruit.
Foil blankets
Foil blankets were first developed by NASA in 1964 as a lightweight yet strong material used to protect spacecraft, instruments and crew from extreme temperature fluctuations in space. These metallic sheets were publicly released in the 1970s and are now used for extreme temperatures here on Earth.
Camera phones
In the 1990s, NASA invented a light, miniature imaging system that required little energy to take high-quality photographs from space. This technology has become standard in cellphone and computer cameras. It also exists in DSLR cameras and medical imaging devices.
Computer Mouse
Computers were initially thought of as “arithmetic machines” as they were not very interactive. However, in the 1960s, NASA and Stanford researchers wanted to change this and be able to manipulate data on a computer. This led to the development of the first computer mouse.
Athletic shoes
In the late 1980s, shoe manufacturer AVIA wanted to create an athletic shoe with a longer lifespan. It partnered with a NASA engineer and created a shoe using the same technology found in spacesuits that helps retain shock absorption, stability and flexibility.
Scratch- resistant lenses
In the 1980s, NASA developed scratch-resistant astronaut helmets. It also increased their ability to filter out UV rays and enhance colors. The agency gave a license to eyewear company Foster Grant, which combined it with its technology. Today, the majority of the lenses sold in the U.S. use this technology. It can be found in prescription lenses, sunglasses, ski goggles and welder masks.
Home Insulation
To protect astronauts and spacecrafts from the extreme temperatures in space, NASA developed insulation technology from aluminized polyester. This same technology is used today in most home insulations for energy conservation.
Artificial limbs
When Harshberger Prosthetic, a company that specializes in making artificial limbs, needed a way to improve its prosthetics, it turned to NASA. The original materials used in artificial limbs were heavy, easy to break and hard to ship. Using creations originally designed for space vehicles, including artificial muscle systems, robotic sensors, diamond-joint coatings and temper foam, NASA was able to improve artificial human limbs. They were now more functional, durable, comfortable and life-like. The company was also able to reduce the cost of making the prosthetics, which lowered costs for patients and allowed for mass production.
Baby formula
An additive in most infant formula was created as part of a NASA experiment in the 1980s. The experiment was to see if algae could be used as a recycling agent for long-term space missions. While researching ways to use microalgae as an oxygen source in space, NASA discovered algae that naturally produced omega-3 fatty acid. This is considered to be highly beneficial to infant mental and visual development. Today, this algae can be found in more than 90% of infant formula sold in the U.S.