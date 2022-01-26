From space to Earth: Everyday items that were invented because of space exploration

NASA is known for space exploration, discoveries and technological achievements. But what may be lesser known is that the agency has also expanded their technologies from use in space to commercialized products for civilian use.

Officially known as “NASA spinoffs,” these technological breakthroughs were once intended for use on various space shuttles, rockets or space stations. But many of these inventions were later made into commercial products that are used in people’s daily lives.

Here are just a handful of the thousands of spinoffs credited to NASA.

Dustbuster

During the era of the Apollo missions, NASA needed a lightweight, battery-operated device to collect samples from the moon for examination. It partnered with Black & Decker to develop a computer program that optimized the design of a drill’s motor, allowing for minimal power expenditure. Using this technology, Black & Decker went on to create the popular DustBuster, a miniature, hand-held vacuum, in 1979.

Jaws of Life