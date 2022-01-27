From space to Earth

Astronauts face extreme temperatures when re-entering the atmosphere. To provide insulation and protection, NASA developed a line of heat-resistant and flame-resistant textile fabrics to use in spacesuits and space vehicles. In the late 1970s, this material was introduced for use in firefighter equipment. Newer suits also feature circulating coolant as well as advanced breathing systems modeled after astronaut life support systems.

Precision GPS

While you can pretty much get anywhere these days with the aid of Google Maps, it was only about 30 years ago that things became so simple, courtesy of NASA. In the 1990s, the agency developed software capable of correcting errors in GPS data. As a result, the satellite navigation system updated its accuracy from about 50 feet to about 2 inches. The software was originally sourced by NASA for the U.S. Air Force, but has since been shared with commercial and private pilots as well as with most major precision GPS providers.

LEDs