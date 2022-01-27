From space to Earth

Water filtration
In the 1970s, NASA partnered with Umpqua Research Co. to figure out how to purify drinking water for long space missions. They developed filtration systems that utilized iodine and cartridge filters to ensure that astronauts had access to safe water. This filtering technology is now standard and used to purify water systems around the world. It is also used to kill bacteria in recreational pools.
Wireless headphones
Along with two airline pilots who had invented a prototype of a wireless headset, NASA built a light, hands-free communication system that would allow astronauts to communicate with teams on Earth. The technology was utilized in the Mercury and Apollo missions. In the 1970s, wireless headphones were refined and miniaturized for use with airline pilots. Since then, the technology has continued to develop and is commonly used today.
CAT scans
NASA has played a pivotal role in the medical field. The agency originally used digital signal technology to recreate images of the moon during the Apollo missions. This same technology was then implemented in various medical machines such as CAT scan and MRI machines.
Firefighter equipment
Astronauts face extreme temperatures when re-entering the atmosphere. To provide insulation and protection, NASA developed a line of heat-resistant and flame-resistant textile fabrics to use in spacesuits and space vehicles. In the late 1970s, this material was introduced for use in firefighter equipment. Newer suits also feature circulating coolant as well as advanced breathing systems modeled after astronaut life support systems.
Precision GPS
While you can pretty much get anywhere these days with the aid of Google Maps, it was only about 30 years ago that things became so simple, courtesy of NASA. In the 1990s, the agency developed software capable of correcting errors in GPS data. As a result, the satellite navigation system updated its accuracy from about 50 feet to about 2 inches. The software was originally sourced by NASA for the U.S. Air Force, but has since been shared with commercial and private pilots as well as with most major precision GPS providers.
LEDs
NASA’s LED technology was intended for use to help grow plants aboard space shuttles. The lighting emits wavelengths that drive photosynthesis. However, the technology has also been utilized in the development of LED medical devices that relax muscles and relieve pain. LEDs have also been used to suppress melatonin, which aids in alertness as well as in agricultural lighting products.
Modern airplanes
The upturned tips of airplane wings, known as winglets, were developed by NASA researchers in the 1970s as a way to conserve energy. Today, these winglets can be seen on almost all modern aircrafts, which saves billions of dollars in jet fuel.
NASA also developed electronic solutions to prevent ice formation on spacecrafts. This technology is now used on commercial aircraft as well.
Portable computers
The first portable computer, the Grid Compass, was used on multiple shuttle missions in the 1980s. Nicknamed SPOC (Shuttle Portable On-Board Computer), the computer could communicate with onboard devices and was used to launch satellites off space shuttles. For its creation, hardware had to be modified and new software was developed, which propelled the commercial market of portable computers.
Adjustable smoke detectors
While NASA did not invent the smoke detector, it did help create the modern, adjustable version used today. The agency partnered with the Honeywell Corp. to improve smoke detector technology. They created a unit with adjustable sensitivity to avoid constant false alarms.
Better tires
In the late 1970s, during NASA’s Viking project, scientists worked to land the first spacecraft on Mars. The agency partnered with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., which developed a fibrous material five times stronger than steel that would be used to make parachute shrouds. These new shrouds helped with the successful landing on Mars. Goodyear then integrated and expanded that same technology into its road tires. This improved tread life, fuel economy and handling.
Ear thermometer
NASA and DiaTek developed an ear thermometer that uses infrared technology. This allows for instant temperature capture without the risk of picking up pathogens. This is the same technology that was developed for assessing the temperature of distant planets.
Memory foam
As NASA-funded researchers were searching for ways to protect and cushion pilot seats in the 1960s, they developed memory foam. They wanted a cushion that would mold to their bodies during the high forces of takeoff and landing, then return to a neutral state. This eliminated the need to customize the seat to an individual’s body size.
The technology was released to the public in the early 1980s and, today, it is used in mattresses, pillows, couches, shoes and many other everyday items.