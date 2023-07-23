As the afternoon light trickled through the cracks of the barn, a white and brown mare stood at attention in front of a makeshift typewriter. Its handler had crafted the device years ago, a drastic improvement over the children’s alphabet blocks that the thoroughbred once used.

Within the confines of the Chesterfield County barn, a conversation took place — not between two people, but instead, between a woman and her horse.

For those who looked on that December afternoon as Richmond native Claudia Fonda harnessed her horse in her stall, the feeling of silent anticipation was palpable. They were hoping to discover the whereabouts of a missing 9-year-old Rhode Island boy.

The audience held a collective breath when Fonda posed her first question: “Is Gary Hayman alive?”

All at once, the horse, almost trancelike, bobbed its head. Its eyes glazed over and drifted from side to side as they lazily darted across the keys. A few moments later, perhaps after receiving some otherworldly knowledge, Lady Wonder — the famous psychic steed — lowered its muzzle onto the levers that controlled each letter.

Those watching mouthed each letter as it popped up from the horse’s keyboard until four letters stood at attention. It read: “H-U-R-T.”

By the end of 1952, President Harry Truman had won the presidential election, the United States was sending troops to Korea and Richmond had begun installing safety systems arounds its railways — all of which Lady Wonder had foretold months prior.

For nearly two decades, the thoroughbred had entertained and baffled those who came to see her and, by the start of the 1950s, the brown and white mare had offered insights to a reported 150,000 people.

The psychic steed’s name had become a regular feature in the newsprint of The Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Richmond News Leader, and often garnered national attention. These reports, found in the archives, helped draw other people searching for answers to Richmond.

Advertisements to see the horse at Fonda’s home off the Petersburg Turnpike began running in The Times-Dispatch starting in the 1920s. They told of an “educated mind-reading horse exhibited.” Fonda charged 10 cents for each question posed. By the mid-1930s, prices had increased to 50 cents for three questions.

Not always correct, but still hope

While not always right, Lady Wonder’s foretelling had some merit, often proving true. Successes included the whereabouts of another missing child, 4-year-old Massachusetts boy Danny Matson, who disappeared in January 1951. When Gary Hayman’s mother read of the Matson family’s luck with the horse, she knew she needed to try her hand herself.

For Mrs. Benjamin Hayman, identified in the newspaper only by her married name, the previous 76 days had been a grueling, grief-stricken endeavor as she agonized over the whereabouts of her son.

Gary, who could not speak as a result of an illness as a toddler, had escaped the Rhode Island Exeter State School for the Feeble-Minded in the fall 1952 and was last seen running into the nearby woods.

When his clothes were found neatly piled beside a small stream a few weeks after, local police all but gave up on finding Gary alive. But his mother clung to the notion that her “beautiful, blue-eyed baby” was still alive.

With little help from the police — who deemed him a runaway — and no clues to go on, Hayman began her own search, searching for answers from anyone or anything on her own.

Her quest found her placing a call to Times-Dispatch reporter Bill McIlwain.

The following morning, McIlwain was traveling down a dirt road off of Petersburg Turnpike, slinging up dust and gravel as went. As he pulled into the driveway of Fonda’s farmhouse, he looked on at the large wooden barn in the distance — a harbinger of hope for Hayman, who was desperate for a sign.

“I prayed to God that he would be alive,” Hayman said in the Monday, Dec. 8, 1952, edition of The Times-Dispatch. “I can’t leave anything undone.”

In April 1951, Quincy, Massachusetts, District Attorney Edmund Ewing, who had heard of the horse’s mystic powers from a friend visiting Richmond, requested that the horse be asked about the missing boy.

A few days later, Ewing received a call in which he was advised to search the area of the Pittsfield Water Wheel. Lady Wonder was said to have spelled “Pittsfield” when asked, as well as “in water.”

Danny Matson’s body was found a week later in a quarry called “Field and Wilde’s Pit” about 400 yards from his home.

“It’s almost unbelievable, but it’s true,” Ewing said in the Tuesday, Dec. 2, 1952, edition of The Times-Dispatch, which recounted the 1951 event. “We were at our wits’ end.”

Inside the barn, Times-Dispatch reporter McIlwain scrawled down each letter Lady Wonder held up. After the steed spelled out that Gary was hurt, Fonda asked it: “Where can the little boy be found?”

McIlwain’s notes read: “T-R-U-C-K.” When asked where the truck could be found, Lady Wonder spelled: “K-A-N-S-A-S.” The question was asked three times and, three times, the mare was to said to have given the same response.

Fonda then asked if the boy was with good people or bad people. Lady Wonder responded: “G-O-O-D.”

McIlwain raced back to the newsroom. The last question posed prompted a hurried call to Hayman.

The call was placed late at night, and McIlwain reported that it was met with sobs. When asked if the boy was alive, Lady Wonder had responded with a head nod and a reassurance in the form of a spelled-out “Y-E-S.”

“Maybe Gary had been hit by an automobile, then picked up by a truck driver and carried to Kansas,” Hayman said. “Oh, God, I hope he’s safe, I hope he’s safe.”

Visitors from far and wide

Lady Wonder, born in 1924, had come from royalty. Her papers listed her as the granddaughter of a thoroughbred racehorse. She came into Fonda’s care as a young filly.

Fonda, who had owned only Shetland ponies before adopting Lady, said she knew the brown and white mare with three white stockings was special. In the horse’s early years, Fonda had bottle-fed her on whole milk and oatmeal gruel to maintain her energy and intelligence.

Fonda decided, on a whim, to give her a 26-letter alphabet block. Fonda told the Times-Dispatch that Lady caught on quickly and could identify each letter with ease.

Fonda said that, as they played, Lady began picking up commands that Fonda had not yet uttered, prompting her belief that the mare could read her mind. This notion was further reinforced as visitors from across county and state lines began to note her powers.

News of the horse’s mystic powers spread rapidly, with numerous news outlets picking up the story. The Los Angeles Times called Lady “a prophet” and “about as faithful a replica of Nostradamus as the 20th century has produced.”

While the thoroughbred’s most accurate predictions were future political outcomes, folks continued to ask about their futures, love lives and fates. Police investigators grasping for any information that could be found came often.

Lady helped find Danny Matson, as well as two missing Illinois boys. When the mare said they would be found in the river near their home, the waterway was searched for a second time to no avail. Months later, however, the bodies of the boys were discovered washed up on the banks of the same river.

The horse also helped find a New Yorker’s missing dog in Florida, unveiling a Cruella de Vil-esque dog-napping plot. A Long Island kennel had claimed that the dog had died, faked its grave and then sold the animal for a profit through its Florida branch.

Later, the horse helped those betting on the Baltimore Pimlico Race Course when it chose all 28 winning horses. Lady also forecasted weather patterns and the location of oil wells, as well as her own death age.

If Fonda did not know, neither did the horse

But Lady Wonder’s successes also bred skeptics. Scientists, both believers and non-believers, came forward to study the psychic steed.

Duke University parapsychology professor Joseph Banks Rhine stayed with the horse to conduct a week-long study involving hundreds of tests. In his findings, he noted that the horse answered four of every 11 questions accurately.

When asked spelling and arithmetic questions, Banks found that, if Fonda did not know the answer, then the horse did not know either.

Despite this, Rhine’s final report noted that the horse seemed responsive to telepathy and possessed some psychic power, but could not determine if the horse possessed independent thinking as she could only give a correct answer when someone in the room knew the correct answer.

Skeptics drew their own conclusions, however, arguing that Fonda controlled the horse and gave her cues as to what letters to pull up.

While those who believed in the horse’s abilities said the horse could not foresee the future without having some sort of insight, others chalked it up to an understanding of probability. Political races always carried a 50% chance of accuracy, and drowning was one of the leading causes of death for children.

For Hayman, her hope for finding her child alive died months later when Gary’s bones were discovered in a creek bed near where he had disappeared. Lady Wonder’s divine intuition had failed in its accuracy.

It would prove to be one of the last predictions the horse would make. Three years later, Lady Wonder died and was buried in the Henrico Pet Memorial Park, ending the reign of the psychic steed, telepathic thoroughbred and the 20th-century Nostradamus.