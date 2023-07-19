From the Richmond restaurant archives: The Celebrity Room was decked out and celebrated Christmas year-round

At the Celebrity Room pizzeria and restaurant, it was Christmas every day. The year-round Christmas decorations were just one of the many features that made the restaurant a Richmond-area landmark.

In 1963, Constantinos “Gus” Serafim opened the original Celebrity Room, which was located off U.S. Route 1 near Lakeside Avenue. After a fire destroyed that location, Serafim reopened the restaurant a few blocks away at 7515 Brook Road in June 1977.

Although Serafim died in 1993 and the family closed the business in 1994 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Celebrity Room was not gone for good.

It was reopened and closed a few more times by Alan Serafim, Gus’ son. In 1995, Alan opened the Celebrity Room in Mechanicsville. It lasted for about two years before closing. A little over a decade later, in 2008, Alan reopened the Celebrity Room on West Broad Street in Henrico County. It has since permanently closed.

Although each rendition of the restaurant attempted to carry on the unique charm of the original, the second Celebrity Room on Brook Road, which was in business the longest, is likely the most remembered location. A jukebox always played an assortment of music, which included Christmas carols, and rooms were decorated with pictures of celebrities, such as Elvis (who had a whole room dedicated to him), Frank Sinatra and The Beatles. One of the most eye-catching features was a three-dimensional black-light mural that depicted Elvis and Sinatra performing on a stage.

In a 1977 interview, Gus said the permanent Christmas decorations came about partly by laziness in 1965 when no one felt like taking them down and also because he thought to himself, “Why can’t we just leave them up and have Christmas all the time?” When the restaurant relocated in 1977, the Christmas spirit followed. Waitresses even wore green and red outfits.

In 1993, a Times-Dispatch dining review described the restaurant as a mix of “classy nostalgia” and “curious contrasts.”

“There’s a Godfather booth lined with menacing mugs, while overhead a cheerful mechanical Santa waves a Christmas candle,” the reviewer said. Although the restaurant was dimly lit with a “barroom smoky” vibe, kids loved it. “Some evenings Little Leaguers swarmed the restaurant in droves,” the reviewer continued. The “thick” atmosphere was said to match the “heavy” food, which included Italian and Greek fare in addition to pizza — for which the restaurant was best known. According to the reviewer, most of the entrees were no match for the pizza.

Whether patrons visited the Celebrity Room for pizza or just the unique atmosphere, it made an impression. “It’s a one of a kind place, be that a blessing or a curse,” the 1993 review concluded.