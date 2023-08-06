Just after noon, I saw Mrs. Slauson and Kitchen talking in the corridor of the State Planters Building. Mrs. Slauson and I were to do some canvassing in South Richmond. They joined me and we walked to Tenth and Main and crossed to the south side of the street to await a Hull Street car.

Mrs. Slauson said to Kitchen, “Leroy, you might as well go ahead, for I’ve got to go to work,” He did not reply but stepped in front of her. She then added “All right, we’ll walk another block and catch the car.” The three of us walked to Eleventh and Main streets and stood there for a minute or so. As she turned her head westward and said “Here comes our car now,” Kitchen pulled out a revolver, fired at her, took one look at me and then shot himself.

He had both hands in his coat pockets. He was a small chap, not more than 5 feet tall and if I had been within reaching distance of him, I could have overpowered him quickly. But the thought of a shooting was something that never occurred to me…