In 1987, the former Bird In Hand pawnshop at 1718 Main St. in Shockoe Bottom was transformed into a three-floor restaurant with multiple dining rooms, a dance floor and a bar.

At the time, Shockoe Bottom was seeing a surge in new restaurants and some development. The popular farmers market brought people to the area, the Main Street train station was undergoing a major renovation and plans to build a floodwall were underway to protect the vulnerable area from the wrath of the James River.

In November 1985, just two years before the restaurant transformation, a flood led to widespread damage in Shockoe Bottom, including 4 feet of standing water in the former pawnshop space. In 1987, the Bird in Hand restaurant’s April opening was delayed due to the threat of flooding. Owners Michael J. Dealto and R. Alan Evans took precautions to spare their new restaurant from severe damage.

“We were prepared for that this time. We moved everything upstairs or out of the building. But we didn’t get hit as bad this time,” Dealto said in an April 1987 interview. Only minor flooding occurred in the basement, and the restaurant welcomed diners just a couple of days after its originally scheduled opening date.

Bird in Hand was not Dealto and Evans’ first restaurant in the Richmond area; they also operated Buddy’s on Robinson Street in the Fan District. Their vision for Bird in Hand was “French grill cuisine” with upscale entrées that cost $8 to $14 (about $17 to $31 today, according to the Consumer Price Index inflation calculator).

The $1.8 million renovation turned the former pawnshop into a beautiful space “with something for everyone,” according to an October 1987 Times-Dispatch review. It went on to describe the interior: “There’s a long and gorgeous marble bar backed by tall mirrors in the large front area. A small dance floor and several tables are nearby. A flight of stairs leads to an informal dining area that overlooks the dance space.” The highlight of the restaurant, according to the review, was the formal dining room, which was “beautifully decorated, with a grape-leaf stencil topping the high walls.”

The gourmet menu offerings, which included steak Oscar, grilled Norwegian salmon and escargot, were given high marks by the critic, and making a reservation was recommended due to the restaurant’s quick popularity.

During the summer of 1987, the Bird in Hand introduced live music to the mix. Rhythm-and-blues and rock ’n’ roll acts performed each week. Suzy Saxon and the Anglos christened the stage — the local band had been featured on MTV’s “Basement Tapes” in 1984, a program that highlighted up-and-coming bands.

In October 1987, just six months after the Bird in Hand opened, another Times-Dispatch review described the venue as an instant success, especially among young late-nighters, with lines wrapped around the block to get in on weeknights and weekends. Manager Bernie Katz said the owners envisioned Bird in Hand being like Richmond’s Hard Rock Cafe. “We wanted to make it a rock club with a fine-dining establishment,” Katz said.

According to Katz, Bird in Hand patrons could be divided into three types of crowds: “From 5 to 8, we get Main Street. We get a lot of business tycoons. After 8, we have the dinner crowd. The dining room is packed Tuesday through Saturday. People usually call and make reservations for the weekend by Wednesday. About 11 o’clock, we get the young urban professionals ... the people who party till they drop,” he said.

In February 1988, another Times-Dispatch review of the Bird in Hand found that the food was still delicious, but the restaurant’s growing nightlife scene “cast a dark shadow” over guests’ dining experiences. “In order to reach the restaurant, diners must walk across the dance floor in the lounge area. It’s a strange feeling to be on an empty stage, but the real problem arises if you are still in the restaurant when the crowd arrives for evening entertainment,” the review said. “To exit, diners have to push through a mass of people. The narrow restaurant has high ceilings that create an acoustical nightmare. The noise level is a dull roar. It was difficult to carry on a conversation, let alone hear our waiter’s recommendations.”

By July 1988, the owners introduced new chefs, a new menu, an indoor patio and a new entrance to the dining room that didn’t lead customers through the dance floor. Business was steady, but in 1990, the owners closed the restaurant and later reopened it with new management and a new look. The Bird in Hand was reinvented again. In 1992, it was described as “trying to be more a restaurant than a dance club.” Douglas Carlton was brought in as the restaurant’s new chef; he introduced a different cuisine to Bird in Hand: a hybrid of Chinese and Caribbean.

That major menu change did not last long, however. By early 1994, another revival was underway. The formal dining room was moved to the front of the space to emphasize dining, and the restaurant’s original French grill-style cuisine returned. The dance floor was moved to the back of the space, and music did not begin until 10 p.m.

After many transformations in a short time, the Bird in Hand closed its doors for good at the end of 1994. New ownership took over the space, which became The Paragon, a nightclub.