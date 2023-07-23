In the late 1980s, Richmond’s historic Main Street Station became home to the elegant Palm Court restaurant, but the stay would be short-lived.

Palm Court, located on the station’s first and second floors, opened in spring 1987. It was the third restaurant for owner Don Bleau; his others were The Butlery (on River Road) and The Aviary (in the James Center).

In a May 1987 interview, Bleau shared that plans for Palm Court had expanded to include a jazz club on the first floor to “attract nationally recognized musicians.” The second floor featured the main dining area and a raw oyster and clam bar. The space also had a “Victorian room,” with period furniture and a fireplace, that accommodated overflow seating or was available to rent for private parties.

“This restaurant will be casual, fun and will have something for everyone … complete with a special children’s menu,” Bleau said. He also promised affordable prices.

In June 1987, a Times-Dispatch dining review painted this picture of Palm Court:

“Imagine a restaurant that serves some of the freshest, most imaginative seafood entrees in Richmond. Add to that vision an elegantly designed decor in one of the city’s historic landmarks. Join to the dream a courteous and energetic staff. The new Palm Court restaurant at Main Street Station offers just such fine elements.”

“But,” the review continued, “the whole is less than the sum of its excellent parts, and the final feeling it leaves is one of frustration.”

The frustrations began with the menu that, according to the review, was “flimsy” and “awkwardly organized” with a quality that “simply didn’t match the beautiful marble and stained-glass interior.”

Palm Court specialized in seafood and promised fresh fish as well as fried options. The fresh fish list was another frustration for the reviewer, who was visiting the restaurant for the second time in two weeks and found that several options listed were not available — again. The list of fish was accompanied by a list of sauces, which were also in low availability.

Regardless, the reviewer said the entrees were excellent when they arrived and that “some of the problems in service and sauces diminished between the two visits.”

The reviewer concluded: “The possibilities are definitely there for an excellent seafood restaurant in engaging environs. But until the several imperfections are righted, frustration will reign, along with a strong hope that the Palm Court’s promise can soon be fully realized.”

Palm Court apparently listened to critics, and by August 1987, the menu was large, laminated and “presented the dishes much more clearly.”

In addition to its good food, Palm Court became popular for its jazz room, which measured about 60 by 100 feet with a 22-foot ceiling. It was formerly the baggage and ticket area of the station.

Although the classical structure of the space was maintained, it was modified with an art deco redesign, which included 1920s vintage posters and muted lighting. A review of the space said it was “comparable more to the lounge of a grand hotel than to the stereotypically dingy, funky jazz bar.”

Musicians from all over the United States performed there, including New Orleans pianist Ellis Marsalis, who “slayed the crowd with an energetic technique,” said a Times-Dispatch music review in June 1987.

Despite its popularity and after only six months in business, Palm Court closed suddenly in September 1987. Bleau cited concerns about management of the space by Morton G. Thalhimer Inc.

“There are a lot of things that need to be done,” Bleau said. “We need plumbing work, electrical work, painting, wallpapering, work on the air conditioning. It just hasn’t been done.”

In response to Bleau, Thalhimer representatives said, “We’re trying to keep Main Street Station operating, keep it well-maintained and secure. We’re looking for a buyer at the same time.”

Bleau had hoped the issues would be resolved quickly so he could reopen Palm Court. But it was closed for good.

Nearly six years later, in March 1993, after selling or closing all his Richmond eateries, Bleau left the restaurant business to oversee the $300 million food sales and services division of the Minneapolis-based Dayton-Hudson department stores. Bleau explained that he was “burned out” as a “struggling entrepreneur” in Richmond.