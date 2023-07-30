In the fall of 1977, Bruce Behrman and Paul Soble opened a new restaurant in Richmond’s Fan District.

The restaurant space at Floyd and Robinson Streets was originally a drugstore started by W.S. Cavedo in 1916. When the druggist opened his shop, the neighborhood was sparsely settled and the Boulevard had not yet been paved. Cavedo’s drug store was in business for 60 years before closing.

In 1977, the small 22-by-55-foot corner building was remodeled to become Soble’s, a joint restaurant venture between Soble and Behrman. Soble, a former physical education teacher at Tuckahoe Junior High, told The Times-Dispatch about the pair’s vision for the restaurant in 1977, “What we’ll have here is a neighborhood restaurant similar to the Strawberry Street Café but smaller and a little more personal,” he said. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a number of years.”

The restaurant owners maintained some of the old charm of the drug store and kept some display cases as well as the original Cavedo’s sign. The tiny space included a bar area, six tables and five booths and some outdoor patio seating.

In 1978, a Times-Dispatch dining review described the restaurant as a “quaint neighborhood restaurant bar.”

In the kitchen, along with three cooks was Soble’s mother, “Momma Soble,” who concocted a few highlighted dishes for the restaurant including a chopped liver appetizer accompanied by an onion slice and saltines and Momma’s chicken soup. The dining critic emphasized the hot deli sandwiches “with spicy meats and melted Swiss cheese” as Soble’s strong suit.

Soble’s quaint and cozy atmosphere was welcoming during the week, but “was not a good choice” for a quiet, intimate weekend dinner. “Soble’s is noisy, cramped, echoing with amplified music — and fun,” the critic said.

After 10 years in operation, Soble’s lost its lease at the former drug store space and relocated to Robinson and Main Streets where it operated until Jan. 10, 2000. After 22 years in business, Soble and Behrman sold their restaurant to a three-way partnership that opened another restaurant in the space, The Devil’s Kitchen.

“I’m real torn about doing it,” Soble said of the sale, but both he and Behrman were ready to move on from the job which required many late nights.