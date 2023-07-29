After a long Memorial Day weekend, Raymond Royall decided he would take his 1977 fiberglass open motorboat out for one more time before selling it for good.

The former Richmond city councilmember set out from a Hampton Roads marina alone and told his friends and family he would be back for dinner.

But, Royall never made it back.

Before the sun came up, his boat was picked up by the Virginia Beach Marine Patrol. Its starboard side had a deep 3-inch gash leading all the way to the hull of the boat. All of the life jackets were on deck.

In the days that followed, search and rescue teams worked around the clock searching for Royall. Helicopters and boats were sent out onto the Chesapeake Bay.

The Coast Guard expanded the search, setting up a 40-square-mile area. Still, Royall remained lost. By day three, he was presumed dead.

With gatherings and activities planned the following weekend, the Coast Guard reported high chances, 70 percent, of Royall's body being found. But, weeks came and went with no sign of him.

By the end of July 1978, Royall's wife decided it was time to hold a funeral service to honor the father of two, 5-year tenured 9th district councilmember, church leader and businessman.

"Heaven is a more joyful place because of Brother Royall's presence. Yet, we are left with a deep sorrow," Rev. James Barwick stated in the Wednesday, July 12, 1978 edition of the Times-Dispatch.

The service, attended by over 500 people in the community, served as closure as friends and family resigned themselves to accept his untimely death.

That was until a man going by Michael Royall, bearing a similar appearance as Raymond, was spotted driving the same car as the presumed deceased in Missouri.

While Royall's disappearance shocked the city, Richmonders were in for even more of a shock when days following the search, the local Bank of America seized all of the vehicles and closed the doors on Royall's Dodge car dealership.

The same day, the Coast Guard called off the search citing it had searched every possible area without any luck.

Shock turned to speculation as whispers spread around town about Royall's finances, his disappearance and whether or not he was really dead.

According to bank officials, Royall had been in financial distress for sometime with loans tallying up. He was set to meet with the bank to decide next steps the day he went missing.

Likewise, Royall's next-in-line salesman had decided to leave town telling everyone he was moving to Florida. This only kept up the rumors.

And, soon, they proved true when in September, just three months after his disappearance, the FBI announced that Royall had surfaced in St. Louis and a statewide search was underway.

The bureau told Times-Dispatch reporters Dale Eisman, Bill Miller and Tim Wheeler in the Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1978 edition of the paper that Royall was living in the same building with two of his business associates and had been working for a beer distributing company under the alias Michael Royall.

When hired, he gave a different social security number and listed his birthday as Sept. 24, 1941 -- 10 days before his actual birthday.

According to one of his St. Louis coworkers Pam Stelzer, Royall had told her along with other coworkers that he had lived in Richmond and served on city council. He claimed that his wife and children had died in a car accident and he was in Missouri to escape his previous life.

According to Stelzer, Royall was a great coworker, confidant and friend.

"On Thursday, Michael called to say goodbye to me. He was so damned conscientious. Here the FBI was after him and he stopped to call me to say goodbye," Stelzer said. "We were both quite upset. He was okay at first. But I told him and he began crying and I began crying."

While the FBI learned of his whereabouts in September, it would be another two months before the law would catch up with him.

In December 1978, Royall returned to the city "looking pale and much thinner" to face various charges relating to his faked death. By 1979, Royall accepted a plea on two of eight charges against him and paid $15,000 for his crimes.

After that, life moved on and Royall faded into obscurity as just one of many infamous Richmond city politicians who faced financial and legal trouble.

That was the case for nearly a decade. Then, Royall agreed to sit down with the same Times-Dispatch reporter who covered most of his disappearance, capture and trial.

In his new home in New Orleans, Royall offered his side of the story in the Sunday, July 7, 1985 edition of the Times-Dispatch.

According to Royall, his decision to leave behind his family, friends and business was one of impulse. Ultimately, he could no longer take the stress.

So, he got into his boat, pointed it out into the bay and "just let it go" before swimming back to the shore. It was a decision that would cause a lot of problems including "exile" from the city he "had an intense, passionate love affair with" while living there.

Despite his choices, Royall said he has learned from it and considered himself as a completely different person.

"My marriage was deteriorating. My business was deteriorating. And I was on every committee, every board, every commission. There was in my personal and business life too much pressure to cope with," Royall said. "If I didn't have, I came as close as anyone to having a nervous breakdown. I had to escape it."

