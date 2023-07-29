An April 1962 article in the Times-Dispatch said that at Maymont, “What [attracted] most families to the [park] was not the collection of wildflowers, but the animals.”

In June 1982, a peacock roamed freely in Maymont’s Italian gardens. This whimsical scene was a familiar one at the Richmond park for decades. A 1977 Times-Dispatch feature described the common scene at Maymont as an "oasis" with "Magnolia scents [floating] on the breeze” while “peacocks [strolled] by."

There is a long history of free roaming peacocks at the park. While Maymont does not have official documentation on the exact arrival of the first peacocks at the estate and there is no evidence that the Dooley family, who once lived on the grounds, owned them, it is known that the Richmond Council of Garden Clubs opened Maymont’s first nature center in the “Stone Barn” in 1952 and that peacocks were added soon after.

In 1964, it was announced in The Times-Dispatch that peacocks had “returned” to Maymont. The new peacocks that had arrived were replacing the former family of birds which met an unfortunate end. According to the story, “the [male] peacock flew away and the hen expired over some unhatched eggs.”

Reports said the male peacock was believed to have run off when “his mate turned her attention to hatching her young.” The park’s attendants hoped that the peacock would listen for the peahen’s calls and perhaps return, “But she died—of old age—soon after he left. She was five years old.”

The escaped peacock was spotted all over the city for about a month, “Once he was seen testing some of Windsor Farms’ berries” and sometimes “he was heard emitting insolent screeches in the cover of darkness.” One morning he was spotted strolling in the front yard of a South Richmond home. The resident of the home called the Richmond SPCA to report the sighting and soon after a game warden arrived. The game warden reported that the peacock “was looking fine, but was a little hungry and thirsty.”

The capture of Maymont’s run-away male peacock was reported on the Times-Dispatch’s front page on May 11, 1964. During the peacock’s grand adventure, which last for over a month, Maymont received a new peahen by donation. It was hoped that upon the peacock’s return, a small honeymoon would happen between the two birds.

In October 1968, Maymont’s peacock family grew when the park received two more young peacocks with their mother—delivered by the Ginter Park Junior Woman’s Club and donated by an anonymous donor.

Peacocks were such a large part of the park that they were even featured in Maymont’s logos for many years until the late 1990s.