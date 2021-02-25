Full moons and other lunar phenomena

A moment in time
A full moon is when the entire face of the moon is illuminated by the sun. It technically only lasts a moment, rather than a full night. It happens the instant the sun and moon are aligned on opposite sides of the Earth. At 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 27, the moon was illuminated 100%.
On certain parts of the planet, the exact time of the full moon can be during the day. However, the moon can appear to be full a day before or after the technical full moon while more than 98% of the disc is illuminated. It can be difficult to tell the difference between a full moon and the last stage of a waxing gibbous moon or the beginning of a waning gibbous moon.
Traditional full moon names
In many ancient cultures, full moons were given names.
January: Wolf Moon
February: Snow Moon
March: Worm Moon
April: Pink Moon
May: Flower Moon
June: Strawberry Moon
July: Buck Moon
August: Sturgeon Moon
September: Full Corn Moon
October: Hunter’s Moon
November: Beaver Moon
December: Cold Moon
Special moon events in 2021
Super full moon: April 26
Micro new moon: May 11
Super full moon: May 26
Partial lunar eclipse visible in Richmond: May 26
Blue moon: Aug. 22
Super new moon: Nov. 4
Micro full moon: Nov. 19
Partial lunar eclipse visible in Richmond: Nov. 19
Super new moon: Dec. 4
Micro full moon: Dec. 18
Elliptical orbit
The moon orbits the Earth counterclockwise on an elliptical path, with one side closer to the Earth than the other.
As a result, the distance between the moon and Earth varies throughout the month and the year. On average, the distance is 238,855 miles from the moon’s center to the center of the Earth.
The point of the orbit closest to the Earth is called the perigee, and the point farthest from the Earth is the apogee.
The moon’s phase and the date of its approach to its perigee or apogee are not synced. When a full moon or a new moon occurs near the time the moon is closest to the Earth, it is known as a supermoon. When a full moon or a new moon occurs close to when the moon is at its farthest point from the Earth, it is known as a micromoon.
The moon passes through these two extreme points about once a month. The time it takes for the moon to travel from perigee to perigee is called the anomalistic month, and it takes around 27.55455 days.
The synodic month, which lasts a little longer, is the time it takes the moon to orbit once around the Earth.
Supermoons
A supermoon can be seen when there is a full moon during the time when the moon is closest to the Earth. Supermoons appear to be bigger and brighter compared to other full moons. A supermoon can also occur during a new moon, but just like any other new moon, it is not visible from the Earth. This is known as a super new moon.
Supermoon is not an official astronomical term. It was first coined by an astrologer, Richard Nolle, in 1979. He defined it as “a new or a full moon that occurs when the moon is at or near (within 90% of) its closest approach to Earth in its orbit.”
The supermoon on Nov. 14, 2016, was the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. The next time a full moon is even closer to the Earth will be on Nov. 25, 2034.
Micromoons
A micromoon is the opposite of a supermoon, appearing to be a smaller and duller full moon. It occurs when the moon is at its farthest distance from the Earth.
Moon illusion
When the moon is close to the horizon, it can appear to be unnaturally large when compared to foreground objects. This is an optical illusion scientists call moon illusion.
Other types of full moons
Blood moon: This full moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, and radiates red or orange hues. This is because the only light that reaches the moon’s surface is from the edges of the Earth’s atmosphere, and the air molecules scatter out most of the blue light.
Blue moon: Most years have 12 full moons (one per month). However, our calendar is not perfectly synchronized with astronomical events. Therefore, every now and then, a year has 13 full moons. When this happens, the second full moon of a month is called a blue moon. There are also seasonal blue moons. The phrase “once in a blue moon” comes from this type of full moon.
Harvest moon: The full moon that’s closest to the start of autumn is known as the harvest moon. It usually occurs in September, but occasionally it happens in October.
Spring tides
The greatest difference between high and low tide, known as spring tides, is around full moon and new moon. During these phases, the gravitational forces of the moon and the sun combine to pull the ocean’s water in the same direction.
Perigean spring tides have around 2 inches larger variation than regular spring tides, while apogean spring tides have around 2 inches smaller variation than normal spring tides.
Lunar eclipses
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and moon and blocks sunlight from reaching the moon; the Earth’s shadow covers all or part of the lunar surface.
A lunar eclipse can only happen during a full moon. Because the moon’s orbit is tilted, these usually only occur about twice a year.
There are three kinds of lunar eclipses: total, partial and penumbral.
Total lunar eclipse
Sometimes called a blood moon, this occurs during a full moon when the dark part of the Earth’s shadow obscures all of the moon’s surface.
Partial lunar eclipse
This can be observed when only a portion of the moon’s surface is obscured by the dark part of the Earth’s shadow.
Penumbral lunar eclipse
This happens when the moon moves through the faint, outer portion of the Earth’s shadow. It is often mistaken for a normal full moon.
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun and Earth, and the moon’s shadow falls on the Earth. A solar eclipse can occur only during a new moon. Solar eclipses are rare in a given location because the shadow of the moon is so small on the Earth’s surface.