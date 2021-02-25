Full moons and other lunar phenomena

The point of the orbit closest to the Earth is called the perigee, and the point farthest from the Earth is the apogee.

The moon’s phase and the date of its approach to its perigee or apogee are not synced. When a full moon or a new moon occurs near the time the moon is closest to the Earth, it is known as a supermoon. When a full moon or a new moon occurs close to when the moon is at its farthest point from the Earth, it is known as a micromoon.

The moon passes through these two extreme points about once a month. The time it takes for the moon to travel from perigee to perigee is called the anomalistic month, and it takes around 27.55455 days.

The synodic month, which lasts a little longer, is the time it takes the moon to orbit once around the Earth.

Supermoons

A supermoon can be seen when there is a full moon during the time when the moon is closest to the Earth. Supermoons appear to be bigger and brighter compared to other full moons. A supermoon can also occur during a new moon, but just like any other new moon, it is not visible from the Earth. This is known as a super new moon.