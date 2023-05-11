Residential and business tenants of 3600 West Broad Street were instructed to evacuate their locations Wednesday morning after a leaking gas main nearby briefly shut down two of the city's major roadways.

Richmond police first reported the leak via Twitter at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, announcing that West Broad Street would be closed between North Hamilton and North Thompson streets for the time being. Virginia State Police also closed I-195 both north and south in the vicinity of West Broad Street.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities sent crews out to shut off the gas main and investigate the scene. They reported the area had been made safe at approximately 7:15 a.m., and police ended the evacuation and reopened West Broad Street and I-195.

3600 Centre, a multi-use building containing apartments, office space and a Crunch Fitness gym, was the only building affected by the leak, a DPU worker said on scene.

Most apartment tenants had returned to their homes shortly before 8 a.m., with instructions from property managers and fi re officials to leave stairwell doors and apartment windows open for a while to air out.

The smell of gas still lingered slightly after the scene had been cleared, but Angelica Benitez told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that it was much stronger when she and her boyfriend Chris Holbrook were awoken by an alarm in the building.

"I've never smelled gas like that before," Benitez, 24, said. "It smelled pretty crazy."

Benitez also felt and heard what seemed like a train rumbling under the ground. She said that officials on scene explained that the sound and rumbling were caused by the pressure in the pipes below the sidewalk.

Holbrook, 28, said it took a few minutes for him and Benitez to fi nd their cat, Nugget, who had been frightened by the sound of the alarm, but that once she was secured, they went to a nearby Starbucks to get breakfast and wait until it was safe to return.

DPU said via Twitter that its crews were consulting with a contractor that had performed "planned overnight work as part of the preventive maintenance program," and that more information would be released to the public Wednesday.