Gem

Are you searching for a fun, friendly and adorable family member? My name is Gem and I'm the girl for... View on PetFinder

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

