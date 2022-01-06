Geography of the United States

Regions

Though there are many ways to divide the country into different areas, according to the Census Bureau, there are four main regions in the U.S.: the West, Midwest, South and Northeast. These regions can also be subdivided into nine smaller areas.

The West refers to the westernmost states in the country. It covers 13 states including Alaska and Hawaii. This region has two major divisions: the Pacific region and the Mountain region. The Pacific states are the only U.S. states to have coastlines on the Pacific Ocean. The Mountain region includes the most mountainous states of the country and has the highest average elevation.

The Midwest region is located in the north-central area of the country and is bounded by Canada to the north. The Midwest has some of the best agricultural lands in the U.S. This region includes 12 states and is subdivided into two divisions: West North Central and East North Central. The seven states of the West North Central region are an area devoted to large-scale commercial farming. The East North Central region, which includes five states, forms part of the Great Lakes region.