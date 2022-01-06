Geography of the United States

Regions
Though there are many ways to divide the country into different areas, according to the Census Bureau, there are four main regions in the U.S.: the West, Midwest, South and Northeast. These regions can also be subdivided into nine smaller areas.
The West refers to the westernmost states in the country. It covers 13 states including Alaska and Hawaii. This region has two major divisions: the Pacific region and the Mountain region. The Pacific states are the only U.S. states to have coastlines on the Pacific Ocean. The Mountain region includes the most mountainous states of the country and has the highest average elevation.
The Midwest region is located in the north-central area of the country and is bounded by Canada to the north. The Midwest has some of the best agricultural lands in the U.S. This region includes 12 states and is subdivided into two divisions: West North Central and East North Central. The seven states of the West North Central region are an area devoted to large-scale commercial farming. The East North Central region, which includes five states, forms part of the Great Lakes region.
The South includes the south-central and southeastern parts of the country. It is the most populous region and is further divided into three areas: West South Central, East South Central and the South Atlantic. There are four states in the West South Central region with Texas being the largest. The East South Central region also includes four states. Eight states and the District of Columbia are included in the South Atlantic region.
The Northeast refers to the nine states located in the northeastern part of the country. It is the most multicultural region as well as the most economically prosperous. This region has two divisions: Middle Atlantic and New England. There are just three states that represent the Middle Atlantic region. These states are known for their ethnic diversity. The New England division includes six states. This area has an export-oriented economy as there is easy access to the ocean.
Land of the U.S.
Total land area: 3,531,905 square miles
Lowest point: Death Valley, -282 feet, located in California
Highest point: Denali, 20,320 feet, located in Alaska
Topography and climate
The U.S. is the third-largest country by land area and has a varied topography. The eastern regions consist of hills and low mountains, while the central interior is a vast plain. In the west, there are high mountain ranges. Many types of landscapes can also be found in the country from tropical beaches to mountain peaks and from prairie lands and deserts to forests. The U.S. is also home to canyons, wetlands, glaciers, volcanoes, waterfalls and geysers.
Like its topography, the climate of the U.S. also varies depending on location. It is considered mostly temperate but is tropical in Hawaii and Florida, arctic in Alaska, semiarid in the plains west of the Mississippi River and arid in the Great Basin of the American Southwest.
Most popular U.S. travel destinations for 2021
66.6M
New York City saw a record number of visitors in 2019.
Most populated states
More than half of the U.S. population lives in just nine states. Generally, states that are around the country’s border are the most populous, while interior states tend to be less populous. However, there are some exceptions, such as Illinois, which is in the Midwest but has a high population, mainly centered around Chicago. The most populous state by far is California, with nearly 40 million residents, which is about 12% of the entire U.S. population.
1. California 39,237,836
2. Texas 29,527,941
3. Florida 21,781,128
4. New York 19,835,913
5. Pennsylvania 12,964,056
6. Illinois 12,671,469
7. Ohio 11,780,017
8. Georgia 10,799,566
9. North Carolina 10,551,162
332,402,978
Total U.S. population as of Dec. 31, 2021
Least populated states
1. Wyoming 581,075
2. Vermont 623,251
3. Alaska 724,357
4. North Dakota 770,026
5. South Dakota 896,581
Source: census.gov (Numbers are as of 2021.)
Wyoming
has a negative growth rate of 0.60% per year
Population vs. land area
Alaska
has the largest land area but the lowest population density in the U.S.
(1.3 people per square mile)
The District of Columbia
has the smallest land area but the highest population density in the U.S.
(10,801.5 people per square mile)
World ranking
The U.S. is the world's third-largest country by land area as well as the third-largest in terms of population.
Largest land areas
1. Russia 6,323,142 mi2
2. China 3,624,807 mi2
3. U.S. 3,531,905 mi2
Highest populations
1. China 1,447,705,764
2. India 1,400,457,794
3. U.S. 332,402,978