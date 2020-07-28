A giant hologram of George Floyd made its public debut on Tuesday night as it was projected onto a transparent screen in front of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis sparked widespread social justice protests, including those in Richmond, and some of his family members made the trip to Richmond for the one-night event. The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project is happening in partnership with the George Floyd Foundation and the petition website Change.org. They picked Richmond for the first stop on a weeklong tour because of the city’s ties to the Confederacy.
“The hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most,” Floyd’s brother Rodney Floyd said in a news release.
The tour also was inspired by the 1961 Freedom Rides, and it will make stops in North Carolina, Georgia and elsewhere.
Visit Richmond.com for more on the hologram project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.