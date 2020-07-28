A giant hologram of George Floyd made its public debut on Tuesday night as it was projected onto a transparent screen in front of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis sparked widespread social justice protests, including those in Richmond, and some of his family members made the trip to Richmond for the one-night event. The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project is happening in partnership with the George Floyd Foundation and the petition website Change.org. They picked Richmond for the first stop on a weeklong tour because of the city’s ties to the Confederacy.

“The hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most,” Floyd’s brother Rodney Floyd said in a news release.

The tour also was inspired by the 1961 Freedom Rides, and it will make stops in North Carolina, Georgia and elsewhere.

Visit Richmond.com for more on the hologram project.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email