Get ready for some cooler mornings

Expect cooler morning lows in the mid-to-upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. That would be nearly 10 degrees below normal. But it takes 40s to rival any daily records. Richmond has gone a long time without a record low during June. The last time was in 1992.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today