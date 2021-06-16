 Skip to main content
Get ready for some cooler mornings
Expect cooler morning lows in the mid-to-upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. That would be nearly 10 degrees below normal. But it takes 40s to rival any daily records. Richmond has gone a long time without a record low during June. The last time was in 1992.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

