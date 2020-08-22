Getting to know: Holly Byrd Miller with Makeup by Holly

Title: CEO of Makeup by Holly LLC, which does business as Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners. The company provides a total brand image experience including hairstyles, makeup and wardrobe services for brands, CEOs and professionals as well as for bridal hairstyling and makeup application.
Born: February 1973
Education: ECPI, medical computer specialist, 1996; Averett University, bachelor’s in business administration, 2009
Career: medical transcriptionist specialist, 1996-98; MCV, 1998-99; Inova Fairfax Hospital, 1999-2005; United Network for Organ Sharing, 2005-February 2020; Makeup by Holly LLC, 2012-present.
Where in the metro area do you live?: Glen Allen
Best business decision: “To become self-employed.”
Worst business decision: “I passed on an opportunity to start a product line because of self-doubt. I passed on the business decision because I thought I was not ready. I felt like I needed a blueprint, because I did not want to fail. What I learned is successful entrepreneurs take risks and go where others have not gone. Sometimes there is not a blueprint for how things should be done — we have to create it. What I learned is to trust my abilities, and just because it has not been done, it does not mean it will not be successful.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Trying to do everything myself. I learned that it is not sustainable. It is important to know when to scale and when to delegate responsibilities. When I partnered with like-minded professionals who have complementing work ethic and ambition, my business grew exponentially.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest opportunity is product offerings and expanding virtual education, training and branding consulting, to better serve our global clients.”
First job after college: medical transcriptionist
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have become an entrepreneur earlier in my career. Nothing prepares you for life like being your own boss. It makes you stronger, wiser and more resilient. You will work harder for yourself than you will for anyone else, but it will be worth the sweat equity.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama. “I love her story of growing up in a loving household with two loving parents who supported her independence and pushed her to become the amazing woman she is today. I firmly believe, the earlier we learn how to become resilient, hardworking, push ourselves beyond our comfort level (the tough life lessons), the better it prepares us for life as entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship is not easy; it’s not for the faint at heart; it’s not cushy or glamorous all the time, but it’s in the tough times that we learn how tough we are and how to dig deep and work for what we want. Much like Michelle Obama’s parents, my parents also taught me grit and tenacity.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject was Earth science; I even won an award in high school as a top scholar. I have always had an affinity for science. My least favorite subject was physical education. I could never run as fast as the boys, and that bothered me. I always wanted to be the best. Later in life, I learned that life is not a race, it is a marathon.”