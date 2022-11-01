What are they?

A geyser is a vent in the Earth’s surface that periodically emits a column of hot water and steam. They are among the rarest and most fragile natural phenomena on Earth. While some geysers are small, others can blast thousands of gallons of boiling water up hundreds of feet in the air. As the water cools, dissolved silica (or silicon dioxide) is precipitated in mounds on the surface. This material is known as sinter. Geysers’ names are often inspired by the shapes of their sinter mounds at their vents.

Proper conditions

Geysers are extremely rare. They only occur where there is a mixture of unusual circumstances. Hot rock must be present below the surface of the Earth. There must also be ample groundwater as well as a subsurface water reservoir. Finally, there must be fissures to deliver water to the surface.

Comparison to volcanoes

While geysers and volcanoes are both eruptions, they are not the same. Volcanoes spew rock and ash rather than the water and steam that comes out of a geyser. Geysers are also smaller than volcanoes and erupt more frequently. But because the processes are similar, scientists can study geysers and what happens before their eruption to help them understand more about volcanoes.

How do they work?

Step 1 — Groundwater drains through porous rock into fractures deep underground.

Step 2 — As it approaches a heat source below, such as a magma chamber, it is steadily heated toward the boiling point. This water, known as superheated water, is hot enough to become steam, but is unable to expand because of pressure.

Step 3 —The superheated water then collects in underground pockets or leaks out of the geyser opening, creating a pressure drop. This allows the water to boil, which transforms it into steam.

Step 4 — The steam then expands rapidly and violently, pushing the entire water-steam mixture into the air as an eruption. When the supply of steam and water runs out, the spouting stops and the cycle begins again.

Note: In hot springs, the rising water is cooled below the boiling point by groundwater before reaching the surface.

What types are there?

There are two types of geysers: cone and fountain. Cone geysers erupt in a narrow jet of water, usually from a cone. The cone is formed by the deposition of silica around the geyser’s vent. Fountain geysers, on the other hand, shoot water in various directions, typically from a pool. They have a large opening at the surface and are the most common type of geyser.

Which one is biggest?

Steamboat Geyser is the world’s largest active geyser. Found in Yellowstone National Park, this geyser has produced eruptions between 300 and 400 feet tall. The water phase of a major Steamboat eruption can last up to 40 minutes, continuing with the steam phase that can last anywhere between several hours to a few days.

Unusual eruption frequency

Steamboat’s eruptions have been unpredictable over the years. There have been periods of frequent eruptions as well as quiet periods. Eruption intervals have ranged from four days to 50 years. The largest number of recorded eruptions in a year occurred twice, with 48 eruptions in both 2019 and 2020.

How often do they erupt?

Some geysers erupt like clockwork, while others are erratic. The frequency of an eruption depends on how much energy is spent and how quickly a geyser recovers. Some eruptions last a mere 90 seconds, while others last one to two hours.

Over time, various factors may cause geysers to change their activity level. Cold weather or strong winds can cool the surface water, lengthening the time for it to reach the boiling point, and delaying eruptions. Earthquakes — even from far away — can change the eruption frequency as well. In 2002, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Alaska changed the behavior of some Yellowstone geysers, more than 1,900 miles away.

Sometimes geysers even shut down completely. If silica-rich minerals from the water clog underground conduits, the geyser can no longer become active.

Where are they found?

There are only about 1,000 geysers worldwide. The majority of them are found in Yellowstone National Park, which is located mostly in Wyoming. Other states in the U.S. that have active geysers are Alaska, California, Nevada and Oregon. Outside the U.S., Russia, Chile, New Zealand and Iceland also have geysers. In all of these locations, there is geologically recent volcanic activity and a source of hot rock below the surface.

Yellowstone National Park

More geysers are located in Yellowstone National Park than anywhere else in the world. Most of them are small, with spouts barely reaching 10 feet high. Only six grand geysers — those that erupt 100 feet or higher on a predictable daily basis — exist. Old Faithful, the most famous of these, erupts once every 45 to 90 minutes. It blasts a few thousand gallons of boiling water between 100 and 200 feet in the air.

The most essential element to create these geysers is the underground magma chamber. While no one is certain, geologists believe the Earth’s crust is less than 40 miles thick in Yellowstone compared to 90 miles under most other land areas.

Are there geysers beyond Earth?