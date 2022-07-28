Where are they found?

Giant sequoias are only found on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada range in central California, between 4,000 and 8,000 feet. Most of the sequoia groves are clustered around Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and some extend into and north of Yosemite National Park.

The mid-Sierra zone creates ideal conditions for giant sequoia growth. Mild winter and summer temperatures, deep winter snowpack and wildfires have made it possible for the world’s largest trees to get their biggest in these parks.

The largest of the sequoias are as tall as an average 26-story building, and their diameters at the base exceed the width of many city streets. As they continue to grow, they produce about 40 cubic feet of wood each year, approximately equal to the volume of a tree that’s 50 feet tall and 1 foot in diameter.

Sequoias and fire

Giant sequoias are adapted to periodic fire, with thick bark that is unusually fire resistant and foliage that is typically high above the flames. The bark is up to 18 inches thick and able to resist burning as well as insulate the tree against heat from a fire.

While the bark typically protects the trees against significant damage, if fire penetrates the bark, it can scar the living tissue. New growth may heal the scar but, over time, the trees will have blackened areas.

Fire actually plays an important role in the giant sequoia ecosystem. For a seed to germinate and survive, it must fall on the mineral soil left bare by fire. Both squirrels and cone-boring beetles can also release seeds, but if they don’t fall on bare soil cleared by fire, they cannot germinate. Fires also help clear out other trees competing for sunlight and water.

But while giant sequoias were once considered nearly inflammable, wildfires in recent years have shown that the trees are not immortal, and greater action may be needed to protect them.

Sequoia groves

Giant sequoia groves are portions of the Sierra Nevada’s mixed-conifer forest that contain giant sequoias. There are approximately 40 giant sequoia groves. In most groves, giant sequoias are fewer in number than other tree species but are the most dominant in size. Each grove ranges from one to tens of thousands of sequoia trees.

The Giant Forest is a large sequoia grove in Sequoia National Park. It is the largest of the unlogged giant sequoia groves, and it contains more exceptionally large sequoias than any other grove. It is also home to the world’s largest living tree.

The Grant Grove, the Redwood Mountain Grove and the Muir Grove are also home to numerous large sequoias.

World’s largest tree

The world’s largest living tree, measured by volume, is a giant sequoia named General Sherman. It is located in Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The tree is nearly 275 feet tall and is more than 36 feet in diameter at the base. Sequoia trees are generally pyramidal in shape, but their trunks remain wide even with increased height.

General Sherman has a trunk volume of more than 52,500 cubic feet. That’s the equivalent of more than half the volume of an Olympic-size swimming pool, commonly considered to be 88,500 cubic feet.

The world’s second-largest tree, the General Grant Tree, is located in the Grant Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park. It has a volume of 46,608 cubic feet.

Even larger conifers have been reported historically. The Lindsey Creek Tree, a coast redwood, had a reported trunk volume around 90,000 cubic feet and a height of 390 feet. But the tree fell in 1905 due to a storm.

Largest vs. tallest trees