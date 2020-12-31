Girls for a Change ambassador program reaches four year mark, accepting new students

One reason, according to the study, is that women and Black people are overrepresented in low-wage jobs, an experience that Patton can relate to.

“When I was in high school, and I was working, it was only black people working there,” she said. “It wasn't my white peers in my school working at the fast food stores in restaurants. They weren't at the daycare centers where I was working, or the retail stores.”

But she wants girls to be inspired by making their own lanes in professional spaces and by entrepreneurship. One student, Iyanna Hardin, who has been involved with Girls for a Change since the 7th grade, said the Girls Ambassador Program assisted her in starting her own cosmetics business, Iyanna Moné Essentials.

“There’s a real sisterhood in Girls for a Change,” said Hardin, who's now in the 11th grade. “I know personally coming from Richmond, sometimes opportunities aren’t awarded to girls who look like me. Programs that offer these kinds of skills and different things like that, you just basically just don't see, or it's very hard to get into and it can be a very costly type of program.”