Last month, the Virginia Board of Education approved new standards for the history curriculum in public schools. This decision is supported by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration, which is rallying cohorts of passionate Virginia parents by advocating for the "parental rights" movement. Youngkin promises to "empower" parents by increasing their control over their children's education, especially with regard to "controversial" and "divisive" material. Parental advocacy groups have since sought to become more involved in school curricula — a right that clashes with the standardized quality of public education. Virginia House Bill 1507 would have required that each school board ensure that the "fundamental right of parents" is protected by allowing parents to review the curriculum of their child's school division and allow them to opt their child out of content inconsistent with their personal values.

Certain Northern Virginia parent coalitions argue that parents have a fundamental right to involve themselves in their child's educational decisions. However, when individualism creeps its way into free, open-to-all civic function, it takes away from the "public nature" of public schooling. Increased personalization of school curriculum is complex to execute logistically and may increase distance between educators, who must then accommodate for individual parent needs, and students, who may suffer academically due to the mix-and-match quality of personalized curriculum.

To ensure that public schools maintain their public quality, it is imperative that lawmakers are aware of the slippery slope of allowing parents to opt their children out of standardized learning material.

Contact your representative to let them hear your thoughts on the rise of opinion-based education and the inevitable tensions that will increase if standardized curriculum is attacked due to personal values.