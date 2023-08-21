Jr., (Baybro), peacefully entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at VCU Medical Center. James leaves to mourn: two sisters, Shirley W. Moon and Clara G. Brown (Dempsey Riddick); preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew L. and Lowell Glass; children Patrice Ross and Kenyon Carter; a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. Isabella Antionette Glass, their loving Chihuahua and fur baby, will definitely miss James' early morning walks and time spent together once he retired. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home 1827 Hull Street where family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. and a celebration of life will be Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. Interment private.