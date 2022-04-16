 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golf roundup: Harold Varner III shoots 63 to take RBC Heritage lead

RBC Heritage Golf

RBC Heritage leader Harold Varner III eyes his drive on the 16th hole during the third round in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Harold Varner III shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead in the RBC Heritage on Saturday in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory.

Varner had eight birdies in a bogey-free round to match Cameron Young’s opening score as the lowest at Harbour Town Golf Links this week. Varner had an 11-under 202.

Varner will need to be just as crisp Sunday. FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry and Erik van Rooyen were a shot back. Cantlay, the second-round leader, had a 70. Lowry shot 65 and van Rooyen had a 67.

Former RBC Heritage champ Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka and Aaron Wise were 9 under. Swafford shot 66, Kuchar and Straka 67 and Wise 68.

He appeared to shoot himself out of contention with his Friday finish, going 4 over his final four holes for a 72. But it was a ruling on the sixth that angered Varner — and fueled him for Saturday.

Varner’s tee shot on the par-4 sixth was called out-of-bounds. Varner told officials that he saw a spectator pick up the ball that was eventually identified as Varner’s and he may have put it back beyond the out-of-bounds marker.

The decision stood, Varner made a double bogey and fumed about it. “I would say I’m really good at putting things aside, but I did not put that aside,” he said.

Instead, he used the frustrating finish to fuel his run to the top. Varner birdied four of his first six holes — including that troublesome sixth — and took the lead with a 10-footer on the 16th.

LPGA: Hyo Joo Kim rallied with two late birdies for an even-par 72 to maintain a three-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

After dropping strokes on the par-4 seventh and par-3 12th with her only bogeys of the week at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, Kim birdied the par-4 14th and par-5 18th to get back to 10 under just Saturday’s late round remaining.

Brianna Do (67) and Hinako Shibuno (68) were tied for second. Somi Lee and Stephanie Meadow were 6 under. They each shot 69.

