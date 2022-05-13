Golf roundup: Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments he made about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson authored one of the most stunning victories last year when he won the PGA at Kiawah Island, at age 50 becoming the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

Now, the popular phrase from a decade ago — “What will Phil do next?” — carries more intrigue than sheer excitement.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media. The PGA Championship starts Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Mickelson has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International, where he accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” in an interview with Golf Digest.

Two weeks later, in an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s unauthorized biography to be released next week, Mickelson revealed how he had been working behind the scenes to promote the rival league funded by the Public Investment Fund and run by Greg Norman.

Mickelson dismissed Saudi Arabia’s human rights atrocities, including the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, by saying it was worth it if it meant gaining leverage to get the changes he wanted on the PGA Tour.

Palmer shoots 62, joins lead at low-scoring Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas — Ryan Palmer shot a 10-under 62 on Friday and was tied at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and 40-year-old tour rookie David Skinns in the Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Muñoz, a Colombian who lives in the Dallas area and went to college at North Texas, was even through 13 holes coming off his second 60 of the season — a first on the PGA Tour — before birdies on three of four holes for a 69. Skinns shot 63.

Justin Lower, another older tour rookie at 33, was alone in fourth, a shot behind the leaders after a 66.

Charl Schwartzel had an Eagle in a round of 65 Friday that put him at 13 under. The 2011 Masters winner drove into a greenside bunker on the 316-yard, par-4 14th and holed out from there.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who came in with four wins in six individual events, capped by a win in the Masters last month, shot a 68 and was 9 under after two rounds.

Palmer, who finished his opening round with an eagle on the par-5 18th, started on the back nine and birdied six of the last seven holes on that side, then added four more on the front in a bogey-free round.

Stricker maintains 2-stroke lead at Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Steve Stricker shot a 4-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead Friday over Scott McCarron and Padraig Harrington in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Stricker, who has won and finished second the last two trips to Greystone Golf & Country Club, is continuing his comeback from a health scare that landed him in the hospital for nearly two weeks last year.

He had only his first bogey of the tournament on the par 5 fifth hole but never lost his lead. He was at 11-under 133.

McCarron shot a 65, and Harrington had a 66.

World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els was three shots back after his second straight 68. John Daly was disqualified for failing to sign his scorecard after a 72. He had opened with a 68.

McCarron had a five-birdie, six-hole stretch before his only bogey of the round on No. 18.

Lee takes 3-shot lead in

LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

CLIFTON, N.J. — The only only thing missing from Minjee Lee’s resume this year is a victory and the best scorer on the LPGA Tour took a big step toward that in the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Lee flirted with the best round on tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63 and a three-shot lead Friday at the halfway point of the event on that honors the 13 founding members of the women’s tour. The Australian had a 14-under 130 total at Upper Montclair Country Club.