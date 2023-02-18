LOS ANGELES — Jon Rahm kept mistakes off his card Saturday at Riviera, the difference in allowing him to post a 6-under 65 and start to pull away from the field at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods lost ground, too, even if he looked good doing it. Woods had a tap-in eagle on his way to a 67, his lowest Saturday round in an official event since he won the Zozo Championship in Japan in the fall of 2019. Even so, he was 12 shots back.

Rahm, who is at 15 under 198 overall, capped off his bogey-free day with a 25-foot birdie putt that gave him a three-shot lead over Max Homa, who had a share of the lead until consecutive bogeys from the bunker along the back nine. He had a 69.

Keith Mitchell made his only bogey on the final hole and had a 69 to fall four behind. The only other player within five shots was Patrick Cantlay (68).

Rahm has been the best player in golf over the last six months. Dating to the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour, he has finished among the top 10 in nine consecutive tournaments, winning four.

All that’s left is a return to No. 1 in the world, and he can do that with a victory Sunday. Also in range is the oldest 72-hole scoring record on the PGA Tour — 20-under 264 by Richmond native Lanny Wadkins in 1985.

PGA Tour Champions: Bernhard Langer remained in position to tie Hale Irwin’s PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45, shooting a 2-under 70 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla.

Langer, 65, had a 10-under 134 total on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course after bettering his age Friday with a 64. Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker (65) was a stroke back with Jerry Kelly (66), Dicky Pride (70) and Paul Goydos (71).