Golf roundup: Rahm, Thomas shoot 63s to lead PGA playoffs opener

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jon Rahm returned from a month off and played like he was never gone. Justin Thomas took the advice of a 15-year-old and had his lowest score of the year.
Both opened with an 8-under 63 on Thursday at The Northern Trust as the PGA Tour’s postseason began with no shortage of bizarre developments.
Rahm, who missed his chance at the Olympics because of what amounts to a false positive test result for COVID-19, expected a little rust in his game. It just didn’t show on his card.
He chipped in for birdie, saved par on the next two holes and was on his way.
Thomas had benched his putter for bad behavior after he spent too much of the year not seeing putts go in the hole. But during his junior event last week, a teenager asked why he wasn’t using his old putter.
“And I found myself defending myself to this 15-year-old,” he said. “I was like, ‘Why am I not using this thing?’ It’s not like I’m making a lot of putts with what I have. If you’re putting well, any of us can go out and putt with anything.”
He didn’t hole all of them, but enough to record nine birdies for his lowest round since a 62 last November in Mexico.
Bryson DeChambeau also made nine birdies. He was eight shots behind. His round of 71 was noteworthy because of the pars he made on No. 4 and No. 10. Those were the only pars he made all day. The nine birdies were offset by five bogeys and two double bogeys. It was the first time in 10 years someone shot par or better with two pars or fewer.
British Open champion Collin Morikawa, the No. 1 seed, struggled to keep the ball in play and opened with a 74. No. 2 Jordan Spieth opened with a 72.
Korda continues
hot play in Scotland
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, top-ranked Nelly Korda began her bid for a second major title in two months by shooting 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open.
Korda was joined at 5 under by Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim.
Korda, 23, is the new superstar of women’s golf, having climbed to No. 1 by winning the PGA Championship in June and followed that up by winning the Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo this month.
She has four wins in 14 events in 2021 and said she has a “target on my back” for the last of the five majors.
Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion, bogeyed the last to drop out of the lead and to 4 under alongside amateur Louise Duncan.