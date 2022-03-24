Gone-zaga: Notae, Arkansas eliminate NCAA tournament's top seed

SAN FRANCISCO — JD Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots, and fourth-seeded Arkansas made Gonzaga miserable on both ends of the floor, bouncing the top overall seed from the NCAA tournament with a 74-68 win on Thursday night.

Notae finished with six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocked shots for coach Eric Musselman’s scrappy, hustling Razorbacks (28-8), who reached the Elite Eight for the second straight year and will face either Duke or Texas Tech in the West Region final on Saturday.

Down nine points with less than 7 minutes left, Gonzaga got no closer 3 points the rest of the way.

Drew Timme scored 25 points but couldn’t rally the Bulldogs (28-4), who for the second straight season were favored to win that elusive national title but were eliminated by a more physical foe. Coach Mark Few’s squad was undefeated last year before falling to Baylor in the national title game.

Andrew Nembhard, championed by Few as the nation’s top point guard, made just one of his first nine shots before dropping in a running 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left. Eight seconds later his driving layup try was smothered at the rim by Davonte Davis.

Freshman 7-footer Chet Holmgren, expected to be a top-3 pick in the NBA draft, had 11 points and 14 rebounds but often was a step slow on defense and fouled out with 3:29 to play.

Neither the Hogs nor Zags shot well in a game played at a frantic pace. Arkansas made 38% of its shots in the half and was 2 for 12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Gonzaga converted just 35%, including 3 for 13 deep.

The Zags twice led by eight points, the last time after a fast-break layup by Rasir Bolton that made it 27-19 with 6:29 left in the half.

But Gonzaga went eight possessions without scoring, missing five straight shots — many of them from close range — and committing three of its nine first-half turnovers. That helped fueled a 9-0 Arkansas go-ahead burst that became a 13-2 run closing the half.

Notae shot 9 of 29 overall and 2 of 12 from 3-point range but was still the catalyst for the Razorbacks. The senior guard’s 3 with 6:38 left made it 59-50, and Arkansas held on from there.

South Region

Villanova 63, Michigan 55: Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points, and the Wildcats controlled the Wolverines and center Hunter Dickinson to win in San Antonio.

Samuels’ 8-of-13 shooting performance, much of it coming on tough drives through Michigan defenders and around Dickinson, carried a Villanova offense that had long stretches of misfiring on 3-pointers.

The second-seeded Wildcats (28-7) advance to the South Region final to play either Arizona or Houston.

Villanova twice led by 9 in the second half only to see the Wolverines match their 3-point shooting in spurts and make it a contest. Guard Eli Brooks kept rescuing Michigan with 3-pointers, making 3 of 5. One of Brooks’ treys, plus two free throws from Terrance Williams II, had the Wolverines within 54-50 with just over 3 minutes left.

But after Dickinson, who led the Wolverines with 15 points and 15 rebounds, missed near the basket, Samuels blew by him on the other end for a layup. Collin Gillespie followed it with a 3-pointer — his fourth of the game— from the left wing to make it 59-50 with 1:52 to play.

That was the cushion the Wildcats needed, as Michigan closed within 6 points before Samuels made four three throws over the final 13 seconds to put it away.